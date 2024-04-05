NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks fell Thursday after a Federal Reserve official raised the possibility of not implementing interest rate cuts that Wall Street was counting on this year if inflation worsens .

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% for its worst day in seven weeks. Earlier in the day, a gain of almost 1% brought it within reach of its record set last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 530 points, or 1.4%, after reversing a rise of nearly 300 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.4%.

Financial markets were already on edge as traders made their final moves ahead of Friday's release of a jobs report that could shake the market on its own. A late surge in oil prices amid lingering tensions in the Middle East has disrupted the situation, threatening to add even more pressure on inflation after oil's strong gains so far this year. Around the same time, Treasury yields fell in the bond market, which may be a sign that investors are looking for safer harbors, and a measure of fear surged among U.S. stock investors.

Stocks slumped after Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he questions the need to cut rates if many sectors of the economy appear strong despite high interest rates.

He previously planned two interest rate cuts this year, but if we continue to see inflation move sideways, it would make me question whether we really need to make these rate cuts.

There is currently a lot of dynamism in the economy. Kashkari said in an interview with Pensions & Investments.

Kashkaris' hypothetical case, which he says depends on many cases, concerns the reduction of one of the main drivers that sent the U.S. stock market up more than 20% between November and March: the expectation of several reductions interest rates. Lower interest rates drive up investment prices, while easing pressure on the economy, and stock prices had already surged partly due to expectations for them.

Traders had already significantly lowered their forecasts for the number of interest rate cuts the Federal Reserve would impose this year, from six at the start of the year to three more recently. This put them in line with Fed officials in general.

But several recent updates on the economy have been hotter than expected, beyond some disappointing inflation reports from earlier in the year that could be seen as temporary blips. A report released earlier this week showing a surprise return to growth in U.S. manufacturing has particularly raised concerns.

Kaskhari is not a voting member of the federal government's steering committee this year, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a voice.

The market remains highly sensitive to any indication that the data-dependent Fed may need to scale back a round of rate easing this year, according to comments from Neel Kashkaris this afternoon, according to Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.30% from 4.35% Wednesday evening. The two-year yield, which moves more depending on the Fed's expectations, fell to 4.64% from 4.67% Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the morning, yields remained more stable after a report showed more U.S. rates. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, although that number remains low by historical standards.

Wall Street expects the labor market to cool enough to eliminate upward pressure on inflation, but not so much that it puts too many people out of work and causes a recession.

That has raised anticipation for a report coming Friday, in which the U.S. government will show the number of hirings that took place across the country last month. Economists expect a slowdown in March compared to February.

As always, the monthly jobs report will have the final word, said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investments at E-Trade at Morgan Stanley.

On the stock market, Nvidia went from a gain of almost 2% at the start of the day to a drop of 3.4%. It was the heaviest weight in the S&P 500.

Lamb Weston fell 19.4% after the frozen French fry maker said the transition to a new scheduling system was hurting its ability to fulfill customer orders. It said the impact of the transition had probably passed, but it lowered its sales and profit forecasts for the year. He also cited more muted trends for restaurant traffic in the near term.

On the winning side of Wall Street, Conagra Brands climbed 5.4% after the owner of brands like Birds Eye and Duncan Hines reported a smaller decline in revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also generated a better-than-expected profit.

Levi Strauss jumped 12.4% after its latest quarterly results also beat expectations. The group also slightly raised its profit forecast for the full fiscal year, amid a trend toward selling more jeans directly to consumers.

Overall, the S&P 500 fell 64.28 points to 5,147.21. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 530.16 to 38,596.98, and the Nasdaq composite fell 228.38 to 16,049.08.

In the oil market, the benchmark American oil barrel rose $1.16 to $86.59 and is already up more than 20% since the start of the year. Brent crude, the international standard, rose $1.30 to $90.65.

AP writers Christopher Rugaber, Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

The summary of an earlier version of this article incorrectly reported the change in the S&P 500 as 1%.