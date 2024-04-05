Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading February 29, 2024 in New York.

Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly on Friday morning after the index's worst session in more than a year. Investors were also awaiting key jobs data due Friday morning.

Dow futures rose 59 points, or 0.15%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts And Nasdaq 100 Futures were up 0.24% and 0.23% respectively.

These moves follow a massive sell-off on Wall Street during Thursday's session. THE Dow fell about 530 points, or 1.35%, marking its biggest daily decline since March 2023 and its fourth consecutive losing session.

THE S&P500 And Nasdaq Composite fell 1.23% and 1.4%, respectively. All three major averages moved into the red in the afternoon as crude oil surged and Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari questioned whether interest rates should fall in a context of persistent inflation.

The Dow Jones led all three major indexes lower this week, expecting a 3% loss and its worst weekly performance since March 2023. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each slipped about 2% to at Thursday's close. The moves mark a setback after last week's strong first quarter, leading some market participants to question whether a correction is warranted after strong gains.

“In the near term, stocks will likely be subject to some consolidation after strong first-quarter returns,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management. “A slight pullback would be part of the normal ebb and flow of an uptrending market.”

Investors will be watching the all-important jobs data Friday morning. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect an increase of 200,000 nonfarm jobs and a decline in the unemployment rate to 3.8% in March.

Average hourly earnings, another closely watched measure, are expected to rise 0.3% for the month and 4.1% from a year earlier.

“The market remains highly sensitive to any indication that the data-dependent Fed may need to rein in a rate easing cycle this year,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, citing Kashkari's comments. THURSDAY. “As a result, the wage report will provide important data on inflation, particularly as it relates to the pace of wages.”