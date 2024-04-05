Treasury yields jump after March job gains indicate economy is reaccelerating





By Vivien Lou Chen and Steve Goldstein U.S. government debt rates jumped Friday morning after data showed the United States created far more jobs than expected in March and signaled the economy could accelerate. What is happening The 2-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD02Y was 4.710%, up 6.9 basis points from 4.641% on Thursday. Yields move in the opposite direction to prices. The 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y was 4.382%, up 7.4 basis points from 4.308% on Thursday. The 30-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD30Y was 4.533%, up 6.4 basis points from 4.470% on Thursday. Yields were on track for their biggest one-day gains since Monday. Additionally, 2- and 10-year rates were heading toward their biggest weekly increases since the period ended March 15. The 30-year rate was on track for its biggest weekly rise since the period ended October 20. What drives markets Data released Friday showed the United States added 303,000 jobs last month, about 50% more than the median estimate of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal, who expected an increase of 200,000. This is the largest increase in more than a year. At the same time, hourly wages increased by a relatively modest 0.3%, and wage growth over the past year slowed from 4.3% to 4.1%. Yields had fallen Thursday amid a sharp decline in the stock market in response to tensions in the Middle East that also sparked a rally in oil. Additionally, a number of Federal Reserve officials appeared lukewarm on the prospect of an interest rate cut, with Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari suggesting that perhaps no reduction could be carried out this year. What the analysts say “The economy is strong and continues to strengthen, consistent with some recent data,” said David Russell, global head of market strategy at TradeStation. “A June rate cut could be at risk, but next week's rate cut[consumer-price index] This figure will likely be a litmus test for the Fed. » -Vivien Lou Chen -Steve Goldstein This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 04-05-24 0933ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

