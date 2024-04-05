Stock Market Today: Wall Street Advances Following Surprisingly Strong US Jobs Report





NEW YORK (AP) Stocks rose on Wall Street Friday and Treasury yields climbed following a U.S. jobs report. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 113 points, or 0.3% as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.8%. The gains follow a drop in major indexes late Thursday after a Federal Reserve official unsettled investors by questioning whether the central bank should cut rates amid a strong economy. A series of reports have recently shown that the US economy remains resilient despite high inflation levels and high interest rates. U.S. employers added an astonishing 303,000 workers to their workforces in March, according to a government report released Friday. A strong labor market has helped fuel consumer spending and corporate profit growth, equating to strong overall economic growth. But that complicates the Fed's prospects of fighting inflation and hopes of lower borrowing costs. Treasury yields rose following the jobs report. The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.31% just before the report was released to 4.35%. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, rose to 4.70% from 4.65% just before the report was released. The Fed's benchmark interest rate remains at its highest level in two decades due to historic rate hikes aimed at taming inflation. The strategy appears to have worked so far, with overall consumer prices falling drastically from their 2022 peak. Inflation fell to a rate of 3.2% in February. It reached 9.1% in mid-2022. Strong employment and consumer spending have raised concerns that inflation will be increasingly difficult to bring back to the Fed's 2% target rate. This also increases the risk of inflation warming. Wall Street is still betting that the Fed will cut interest rates at its June meeting, but the odds have declined from a month ago, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. The Fed also announced three interest rate cuts this year and stronger economic data is raising concerns that that number could decline. The market was generally quiet elsewhere, with the latest round of corporate results expected to pick up in the coming weeks. Johnson & Johnson edged down 0.3% after the pharmaceutical giant announced it was buying medical technology company Shockwave in a deal worth about $13 billion. In energy markets, oil prices have remained broadly stable, but have increased 20% since the start of the year as demand remains robust. Markets in Europe and Asia fell. ___________________ AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.



