Asian Stocks Mostly Rise, Encouraged by Wall Street Close
TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks mostly fell Friday after a U.S. Federal Reserve official said the central bank may not make the interest rate cuts Wall Street was counting on this year, citing concerns about inflation.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index plunged 2.4% to 38,812.24. Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.8% to 7,756.20. South Korea's Kospi fell almost 1.0% to 2,714.84. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.8% to 16,594.79.
Tensions in the Middle East added to the sense of pessimism. But some analysts suggest the Fed could cut rates at least once later this year.
There are already clear signs of slowing economic activity and conditions for sustained wage pressures, said Tan Jing Yi of Mizuho Bank in Singapore.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index fell 1.2% for its worst day in seven weeks. Earlier in the day, a gain of almost 1% brought it within reach of its record set last week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 530 points, or 1.4%, after reversing a rise of nearly 300 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.4%.
Financial markets were already jittery as traders made their final moves ahead of Friday's release of a U.S. jobs report, which could also shake up the market.
A late surge in oil prices amid lingering tensions in the Middle East has disrupted the situation, threatening to add even more pressure on inflation after oil's strong gains so far this year.
Around the same time, Treasury yields fell in the bond market, which may be a sign that investors are looking for safer harbors, and a measure of fear surged among U.S. stock investors.
Stocks fell after Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he questioned the need to cut rates because many sectors of the economy appear strong despite high interest rates.
He previously planned two interest rate cuts this year, but if we continue to see inflation move sideways, it would make me question whether we really need to make these rate cuts.
There is a lot of momentum in the economy right now, Kashkari said in an interview with Pensions & Investments.
Kashkaris' hypothetical guess, which he said depends on many cases, reduced one of the main drivers that sent the U.S. stock market soaring more than 20% from November to March. Lower interest rates drive up investment prices, while easing pressure on the economy.
Traders had already significantly lowered their forecasts for the number of interest rate cuts the Federal Reserve would impose this year, from six at the start of the year to three more recently. This put them in line with Fed officials in general.
But several recent updates on the economy have been hotter than expected, beyond some disappointing inflation reports from earlier in the year that could be seen as temporary blips. A report released earlier this week showing a surprise return to growth in U.S. manufacturing has particularly raised concerns.
Kaskhari is not a voting member of the federal government's steering committee this year, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a voice.
The market remains highly sensitive to any indication that the data-dependent Fed may need to scale back a round of rate easing this year, according to comments from Neel Kashkaris this afternoon, according to Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.
On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.30% from 4.35% Wednesday evening. The two-year yield, which moves more depending on the Fed's expectations, fell to 4.64% from 4.67% Wednesday evening.
Wall Street expects the labor market to cool enough to eliminate upward pressure on inflation, but not so much that it puts too many people out of work and causes a recession.
That has raised anticipation for a report coming Friday, in which the U.S. government will show the number of hirings made across the country last month. Economists expect a slowdown in March compared to February.
As always, the monthly jobs report will have the final word, said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investments at E-Trade at Morgan Stanley.
Overall, the S&P 500 fell 64.28 points to 5,147.21. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 530.16 to 38,596.98, and the Nasdaq composite fell 228.38 to 16,049.08.
On the oil market, a barrel of benchmark American oil rose 14 cents to $86.73 per barrel. It rose $1.16 to $86.59 on Thursday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 31 cents to $90.96.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 151.24 Japanese yen from 151.30 yen. The euro costs $1.0827, up from $1.0841.
AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.
The summary of an earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the change in the S&P 500 as 1%.
