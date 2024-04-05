Apac investment banking fees fall in first quarter, London Stock Exchange says

The ASIA-PACIFIC region, excluding Japan, generated approximately $4.4 billion in investment banking (IB) fees in the first quarter of 2024, down 29% year-on-year, despite a global gain.

This is the lowest first quarter figure in the region since 2016, according to a report from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) published on Friday (April 5).

IB fees in Japan also fell 24 percent to $1 billion. IB's global fees, however, rose 2 percent to $27.6 billion, driven by the Americas and Europe, which gained 18 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Amid a lackluster IB climate in Apac, excluding Japan, Chinese state-owned investment firm Citic took the top spot for overall IB fees in the region with a total of 245, 9 million dollars. It represented 5.6% of the portfolio's share of Apac IB's total fee pool.

Equity capital markets underwriting fees fell 57 percent year-on-year to US$688.4 million in the region, the lowest period since 2013. Its debt capital markets fees were increased by 1 percent to US$2.8 billion, while fees on syndicated loans decreased by 46 percent to US$523.6 million, compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Estimated advisory fees generated from completed mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions also decreased by 54% year-on-year to US$353.1 million in Apac ex-Japan.

M&A deals mark lowest first quarter total since 2013

Deal-making activity involving the region totaled $127.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024, down 20.9 percent year-over-year, the lowest first-quarter total since 2013. Target Apac M&A recorded transactions worth $113.5 billion, down 21.9 percent from last year. , based on LSEG data.

Most of the trading activity involving Apac targeted the materials sector, which accounted for 16.3 percent market share worth $20.9 billion. However, this is also a decrease of 39.5 percent compared to the first quarter of last year.

The industrial sector, with a market share of 15.1 percent, recorded transactions worth $19.3 billion, down 30.6 percent year-on-year. Consumer products and services captured 12.7 percent market share worth $16.2 billion, up 41.9 percent from last year, followed by the consumer goods sector. high-tech which captured 10.4 percent market share.

Private equity financed deals targeting Apac increased 12.4% year-on-year to $24.6 billion. This is the highest start to the year since 2022.

China has become the top target country for mergers and acquisitions, with deals worth $54 billion.

The stock market continues its decline

Issuance of stocks and shares linked to the region in the first quarter of 2024, raising US$34.8 billion, continued the slowdown that began in 2022 and fell to a 15-year low.

While the value of issues was 45.3 percent lower than the corresponding period last year, the number of share issues decreased by 10.6 percent.

India accounted for 42 percent of the region's equity market revenue, followed by China with a market share of 21.4 percent.

The region's initial public offerings (IPOs) raised $6.9 billion, down 58.4 percent from last year, while the number of IPOs fell by 22.5 percent.

While Apac IPOs accounted for 32 percent of global IPO proceeds, Chinese IPOs captured 14.6 percent, raising $3.1 billion, down 78 percent from compared to last year.

Follow-up deals fell to a four-year low and totaled $26.2 billion, down 31.6 percent from last year. Convertible bonds raised $1.7 billion, down 80.6 percent year-over-year.

Citi currently leads Apac's equity capital market underwriting rankings with a 10.7 percent market share and $3.7 billion in related products, LSEG said.

The bond market remains optimistic

Primary bond issuances from Apac-domiciled issuers generated $951.9 billion in bond proceeds in the first quarter of 2024, up 2.7% from last year, the highest start to the year since 2022.

China accounted for 78 percent of the Asia-Pacific region's bond proceeds, worth $742.1 billion, up 2.7 percent from last year. South Korea followed with a market share of 8.4 percent, as its bond proceeds increased 17.7 percent to $80.1 billion. Australia and India accounted for 5 percent and 2.6 percent of the market share, respectively.

Financial sector bond issuance captured 37.9 percent of the market share, amounting to US$361 billion, up 21.2 percent from the previous year. Government and agencies accounted for 37.7 percent of the region's bond proceeds and totaled $358.4 billion, down 17.0 percent from the year-ago period.

Industrial products round out the top three sectors with a market share of 9.8 percent, worth $92.8 billion, up 25.1 percent on the year.

China's Citic leads the underwriting of bonds issued in Asia-Pacific, accounting for a market share of 6.5 percent with corresponding proceeds of US$61.4 billion.