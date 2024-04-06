AG Nessel issues guidelines for lottery clubs ahead of multi-billion Powerball draw





LAUNCH – Ahead of Saturday's Powerball drawing, which could be worth nearly $1.25 billion, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to remind residents that gambling should be played responsibly and warns residents of the Michigan eager to improve their chances by joining “lottery clubs.” Nessel primarily reminds residents that gambling should only be played as a form of entertainment and encourages Michigan residents to develop guidelines for when and how much to play if they are determined to participate in gambling. problem for you or someone in your life, please seek help from Michigan Online Problem Gambling Helpline or by calling 800-270-7117. “Gaming should always be played for fun and not as an investment in your future,” Nessel said. “It is important that Michigan residents understand how to seek help if gambling is interfering with their lives and understand Michigan's gambling laws when playing with friends or co-workers.” To increase jackpots, “lottery clubs” are often created, hoping to increase the chances of winning by combining money from several people to purchase more tickets than just one. In the state of Michigan, “lottery clubs” are legal as long as no one receives any money to operate the “club” other than the price established by the Michigan Lottery for lottery tickets purchased by the club. Anyone can form a lottery club with other players of legal playing age. Michigan lottery clubs can also form after the drawing date and still claim the prize. The Michigan Lottery advises the following: If two or more people wish to file a joint claim for a lottery prize, they must first create a “lottery club”. To create a “lottery club”, it is recommended that each club creates a set of statutes and appoints a club representative. Otherwise, the State Lottery Office can only accept a claim involving one person's name and tax identification number. When the club wins a lottery prize greater than $600, the club will be required to notify the Bureau of State Lottery of all persons receiving a portion of the winnings. Additional tips on starting a lottery club can be found on the Michigan Lottery website. ###

