Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground following surprisingly strong US jobs report

Stocks finished solidly higher and bond yields rose Friday as Wall Street welcomed a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, making up most of the previous day's loss and edging closer to its record set last week. The benchmark index still recorded its first weekly loss in three weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.2%.

Technology companies accounted for a significant portion of the rise. Chipmaking giant Nvidia rose 2.4% and Google parent Alphabet rose 1.3%.

The gains were strong, with all sectors of the S&P 500 finishing in the green.

U.S. employers added an astonishing 303,000 workers to their workforces in March, according to a government report released Friday. A strong labor market has helped fuel consumer spending and corporate profit growth, equating to strong overall economic growth.

The strong job market has also raised concerns about rising inflation, which could delay any rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. However, Friday's report showed that wages rose 0.3% for the month, putting less upward pressure on inflation, and Wall Street still expects the Fed to begin to reduce its rates in June.

Friday's gains follow a late-day fall in stocks Thursday after a Fed official unsettled investors by questioning whether the central bank should cut rates this year amid a strong economy.

Treasury yields rose following the jobs report. The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.31% just before the report was released to 4.40%. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, rose to 4.75% from 4.65% just before the report was released.

The bond market may be expressing concerns about interest rates remaining high, but the stock market seems to accept the good jobs report as good news, consumer spending and corporate earnings companies remaining important to investors.

As long as the market takes a dip or two and the Fed doesn't leave rates unchanged, that's good enough for stock investors, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

The Fed's benchmark interest rate remains at its highest level in two decades due to historic rate hikes aimed at taming inflation. The strategy appears to have worked so far, with overall consumer prices falling drastically from their 2022 peak. Inflation fell to a rate of 3.2% in February. It reached 9.1% in mid-2022.

Strong employment and consumer spending have raised concerns about inflation below 3% and getting closer to the Fed's 2% target rate won't be easy. They also increase the risk of inflation warming.

The Fed and investors will get another important inflation update next week when the government releases its March consumer price report.

Wall Street is a slightly better bet that the Fed will cut rates at its June meeting, according to CME's FedWatch tool. That's down from 65.9% on Thursday and 72% a month ago.

Overall, the S&P 500 rose 57.13 points to 5,204.34. The Dow Jones gained 307.06 points to 38,904.04, and the Nasdaq gained 199.44 points to 16,248.52.

The market was generally quiet elsewhere, with the latest round of corporate results expected to pick up in the coming weeks.

Johnson & Johnson slipped 0.1% after the pharmaceutical giant announced the purchase of medical technology company Shockwave in a deal worth about $13 billion.

Apple edged up 0.5% after announcing it would lay off more than 600 workers in California, marking its first major wave of post-pandemic job cuts amid a broader wave of tech industry consolidation . Tech companies have been reducing their workforces over the past two years, but these measures have had little impact on the broader job market.

In energy markets, the price of US crude oil increased by 0.4%. This is an increase of just over 20% since the start of the year, as demand remains robust.

Markets in Europe and Asia fell.

___________________

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.