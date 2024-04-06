Stock Market Today: Stocks Rebound After Exploding Jobs Report

Thursday's sharp downward turnaround in stocks was old news Friday, as major indexes soared after the March jobs report. Volatility could also continue into next week, with several key events on the horizon.
It's a little confusing to understand why stocks rallied today, given this morning's data from Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the United States created 303,000 new jobs in March – well above economists' expectations of 200,000. Additionally, the unemployment rate fell slightly from 3.9% to 3.8 %.
One positive data point that helped support calls for the Fed to start cutting interest rates was the average hourly wage – a measure of inflation – rose at their slowest annual pace since June 2021. Still, the monthly wage increase of 0.3% was faster than the 0.1% increase seen in February.
Additionally, 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields have reached the top of their year-to-date range as expectations for a June rate cut have fallen (to a 51% chance against 59% yesterday, according to Groupe CME FedWatch tool).
Putting all of this together, one would assume that stocks would extend Thursday's sell-off. However, as of Friday's close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8% to 38,904, the S&P500 was 1.1% higher at 5,204, and the Nasdaq Composite had jumped 1.2% to 16,248.
“The dazzling employment figures released this morning show that the economy shows no signs of slowing down and that consumer spending should be able to maintain itself in the short term,” he said. Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. While that could be bad for the bond market, stocks can continue to advance if investors value strong consumer spending and corporate profits more than the Fed's rate cut plans, adds -he.
Snowflake Upgraded to Buy
In single headline news, Snowflake (SNOW) rose 1.7% according to Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy upgraded the technology stock buy from neutral (the equivalent of Hold). Analyst says strong IT spending, accelerating digital transformation trends and “strong first quarter performance from major cloud service providers” position Snowflake to beat product revenue growth estimates of the first trimester.
Shares of SNOW – which happens to be a member of the Berkshire Hathaway Stock Portfolio – have gained momentum since the end of February, when the company announced the departure of its CEO. Analysts, however, remain optimistic, as evidenced by a consensus Buy recommendation, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Tesla drops low-cost car reports
You're here (TSLA), meanwhile, fell 3.6% after a Reuters report suggested that the electric vehicle maker abandon its plans for a low-cost car.
The company has yet to officially comment on these speculations, although in an article onhis social media platform, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote “Reuters is lying (again).”
CPI and earnings season are underway
Looking ahead, there are a few things investors will pay close attention to next week. One concerns oil prices. Crude futures are up nearly 22% year to date, which “threatens the narrative that inflation is falling and has pushed expectations higher,” according to Liz Younghead of investment strategy at SoFi.
Inflation will be the focus next week economic calendarwith the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March on Wednesday morning.
And finally, there is earnings season. While next week earnings schedule is relatively light, Friday's results from several major banks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), marks the start of the first quarter reporting season.