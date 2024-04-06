Connect with us

Stock Market Today: Stocks Rebound After Exploding Jobs Report

Thursday's sharp downward turnaround in stocks was old news Friday, as major indexes soared after the March jobs report. Volatility could also continue into next week, with several key events on the horizon.

It's a little confusing to understand why stocks rallied today, given this morning's data from Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the United States created 303,000 new jobs in March – well above economists' expectations of 200,000. Additionally, the unemployment rate fell slightly from 3.9% to 3.8 %.