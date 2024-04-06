Stock Market Today: Stocks Rebound After Exploding Jobs Report





Thursday's sharp downward turnaround in stocks was old news Friday, as major indexes soared after the March jobs report. Volatility could also continue into next week, with several key events on the horizon. It's a little confusing to understand why stocks rallied today, given this morning's data from Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the United States created 303,000 new jobs in March – well above economists' expectations of 200,000. Additionally, the unemployment rate fell slightly from 3.9% to 3.8 %. One positive data point that helped support calls for the Fed to start cutting interest rates was the average hourly wage – a measure of inflation – rose at their slowest annual pace since June 2021. Still, the monthly wage increase of 0.3% was faster than the 0.1% increase seen in February. To subscribe to Kiplinger's Personal Finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for free Kiplinger e-newsletters Profit and prosper with the best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more, straight to your email. Profit and prosper with the best expert advice, straight to your email. Additionally, 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields have reached the top of their year-to-date range as expectations for a June rate cut have fallen (to a 51% chance against 59% yesterday, according to Groupe CME FedWatch tool ). Putting all of this together, one would assume that stocks would extend Thursday's sell-off. However, as of Friday's close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8% to 38,904, the S&P500 was 1.1% higher at 5,204, and the Nasdaq Composite had jumped 1.2% to 16,248. “The dazzling employment figures released this morning show that the economy shows no signs of slowing down and that consumer spending should be able to maintain itself in the short term,” he said. Chris Zaccarelli , chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. While that could be bad for the bond market, stocks can continue to advance if investors value strong consumer spending and corporate profits more than the Fed's rate cut plans, adds -he. Snowflake Upgraded to Buy In single headline news, Snowflake (SNOW) rose 1.7% according to Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy upgraded the technology stock buy from neutral (the equivalent of Hold). Analyst says strong IT spending, accelerating digital transformation trends and “strong first quarter performance from major cloud service providers” position Snowflake to beat product revenue growth estimates of the first trimester. Shares of SNOW – which happens to be a member of the Berkshire Hathaway Stock Portfolio – have gained momentum since the end of February, when the company announced the departure of its CEO . Analysts, however, remain optimistic, as evidenced by a consensus Buy recommendation, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence . Tesla drops low-cost car reports You're here (TSLA), meanwhile, fell 3.6% after a Reuters report suggested that the electric vehicle maker abandon its plans for a low-cost car. The company has yet to officially comment on these speculations, although in an article on his social media platform, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote “Reuters is lying (again).” CPI and earnings season are underway Looking ahead, there are a few things investors will pay close attention to next week. One concerns oil prices. Crude futures are up nearly 22% year to date, which “threatens the narrative that inflation is falling and has pushed expectations higher,” according to Liz Young head of investment strategy at SoFi. Inflation will be the focus next week economic calendar with the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March on Wednesday morning. And finally, there is earnings season. While next week earnings schedule is relatively light, Friday's results from several major banks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), marks the start of the first quarter reporting season. Related content

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/stocks/stock-market-today-stocks-rally-after-blowout-jobs-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos