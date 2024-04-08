Skywatchers camped here for days to watch the eclipse





Park ranger Austin Rogers tests his eclipse glasses Saturday at the Amistad National Recreation Area in south Texas. Rogers said he saw four times the number of visitors he normally sees at his ranger station.

When a total solar eclipse passes over the United States on Monday, this could be one of the best places to view it. Amistad National Recreation Area in south Texas is one of the few National Park Service sites that lies directly in the path of eclipse totality. And because it's close to the U.S.-Mexico border, its visitors will be able to see the full eclipse before most of the country. People started camping days in advance to make sure they had a spot. My campsite is full of foreigners, some from as far away as France, photographer Sarah Silbiger said. But there are also people who just came from East Texas and became a whole.



The eclipse will pass over Mexico, the United States and Canada, and 49 U.S. states are expected to see at least a partial solar eclipse, weather conditions permitting. But part of the continent will be in the path of totality, where people will be able to see the sun completely blocked by the moon as it passes. Campgrounds in Amistad have been filled to the brim for days, Silbiger said, forcing many people to look elsewhere for camp in nearby Del Rio, Texas. We were just at Walmart, and the parking lot was filled with a ton of RVs, vans and people camping in their cars, Silbiger said Sunday. The campgrounds around us are full, so people are choosing the slightly less glamorous option of camping in the Walmart parking lot.





Del Rio benefited from the extra attention, holding a Solar Eclipse Festival in recent days with live music, art exhibitions and scientific presentations. An eclipse-themed pop-up market was a hit among artists and small business owners showcasing their wares. I almost sold all my earrings, said Jasmine Cordero, who sells handmade jewelry. One business, Mesquite Creek Outfitters, had a pop-up tattoo parlor where people could commemorate the occasion with ink options including a moon, of course, and a cowboy astronaut. Artist Jasmine Cordero sells handmade eclipse-themed jewelry at a pop-up market in Del Rio on Saturday. Solar Eclipse Fest pins are on sale in Del Rio. Artists are competing in a chalk art competition in Del Rio on Saturday. Gwen Rychlik gets a moon and cowboy hat tattoo Saturday at a pop-up tattoo parlor. Photographing the eclipse is a welcome change of pace for Silbiger, who has been covering the White House for six years. Since Thanksgiving, she and her partner have been traveling across the country on a Winnebago, fulfilling a dream. It was a joy, she said. We have huge windows right next to our beds and I can literally look up at the stars while I fall asleep. Living in a van also allowed him to slow down in a very fast-paced environment in Washington, DC. She can now cover other topics and spend more time reading and cooking healthy meals. I can just be a lot more intentional about how I spend my time, she said.





Silbiger was among those who arrived early in Amistad for the eclipse. She appreciates the energy at the campsite and the sense of community that has begun to develop there. People make campfires together, hang out and help each other solve all the many problems that always arise in the vans, she said. At most campgrounds, people are always coming and going because they are on their own schedules. But it's different. People spread out and get to know each other. Everyone is here for the same reason, and now they've been here long enough that they've had the same neighbor for about five days, Silbiger said. And it's pretty fun.



The eclipse begins Monday in Del Rio at 12:11 p.m. local time and reaches totality at 1:28 p.m. This moment will last three minutes and 28 seconds. (Use our interactive map to determine what the eclipse will look like from your viewing location.) For many Americans, this will be the last chance to see a total solar eclipse for 20 years. The next one won't be visible in the entire contiguous United States until August 2044.

