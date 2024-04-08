Wall Street slows down ahead of inflation update and earnings season kickoff

Wall Street was mostly flat on Monday ahead of the latest U.S. inflation update due later this week and the start of earnings season.

Chase to share customer data with advertisers

Dow Jones industrial futures and S&P 500 futures each fell less than 0.1% before the bell.

While risk sentiment appears to be rebounding from earlier nervousness, however, gains may still be somewhat limited as the build-up to the key US consumer price index this week may leave some reserves in place, Yeap Jun said Rong, market analyst at IG.

The U.S. government releases its March consumer price report on Wednesday, and the next day it will release the latest wholesale price data.

Last week the government announced that American employers Surprisingly, 303,000 new workers were added to payrolls in March, and the strong labor market helped fuel consumer spending and corporate profit growth. This may impact prices, inflation and how the US Federal Reserve acts on highly anticipated interest rate cuts this year.

The Fed's benchmark interest rate remains at its highest level in two decades due to historic rate hikes aimed at taming inflation.

Strong jobs and consumer spending have raised concerns about the Fed's ability to bring inflation below 3% and closer to its 2% target rate.

Earlier Monday, the nation's most influential banker, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon, told investors that he continues to expect the U.S. economy to grow this year. But he is worried about geopolitical events, in particular war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas Waralong with U.S. political polarization, could create an environment that could create risks that could dwarf anything that has happened since World War II.

The comments were published in an annual letter to shareholders from Dimon, which often uses the letter to weigh in on politics, regulations and world events and what they might mean for JPMorgan Chaseas well as the economy as a whole.

Earnings kick off this week with Delta Airlines on Wednesday, followed by the big banks, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, all reporting their first quarter financial results.

The Biden administration pledged Monday to provide up to $6.6 billion to allow the Taiwanese semiconductor giant to expand its facilities. already under construction in Arizona and better ensure that the most advanced electronic chips are produced for the first time domestically.

Funding for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. This means the company can expand its existing plans for two facilities in Phoenix and add a recently announced third production center.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor rose 1.8% before the bell.

Elsewhere, benchmark U.S. crude fell 64 cents to $86.27 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 70 cents to $90.47 a barrel.

Adding to the upward pressure are signs of economic recovery in various regions, which will lead to an increase in energy consumption. Concerns over supply and political tensions also tend to push up prices.

In Europe at midday, the French CAC 40 and the German DAX each climbed 0.6%. Britain's FTSE 100 index rose less than 0.2%.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 0.9% to end at 39,347.04. Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2% to 7,789.10. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.1% to 2,717.65. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added less than 0.1% to 16,732.85, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.7% to 3,047.05.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose slightly to 151.90 Japanese yen from 151.61 yen. The euro costs $1.0826, up from $1.0841.

Bitcoin jumped more than 4% to $72,335.90. The original cryptocurrency is up nearly 64% this year.