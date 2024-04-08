Stock market holiday: Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Gudi Padwa 2024?





Stock Market Holiday: April 9 will be celebrated as Gudi Padwa in the Maharastra-Marathi New Year which marks the beginning of the harvest season. In West Bengal, this time is celebrated as Poila Boishak. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka celebrate Ugadi during this time. This could lead to investors being confused whether the market will open tomorrow (April 9) and whether trading activities will continue on the NSE and BSE. If you want to know, you can check the complete list of Indian Stock Exchange Holidays 2024 which is available on the official website of BSE. Stock market holiday: A screen inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. (Bloomberg)

As per the list of stock market holidays in 2024, the Indian Stock Exchange will remain open on Tuesday on Gudi Padwa 2024. Trading activities on BSE and NSE will be carried out as usual. According to the list, the immediate holiday of the stock market falls on April 11 and the month of April will also have another holiday on April 17.

On April 11, trading activities on NSE and BSE will remain suspended for Ramadan Eid or Eid-Ul-Fitr. On April 17, the Indian stock market will remain closed for Ram Navami. Apart from these two, there will be no stock market holidays in April 2024.

In May, there is only one stock market holiday, May 1, for the celebration of Maharashtra Day. Also in June and July there is only one public holiday on the stock market. The stock market will be closed in June 2024 on June 17 for Bakdi Eid while in July 2024, it will remain closed on July 17 for Muharram.

