Powerball player wins $1.3 billion jackpot, after more than 3 months without a big prizeExBulletin







Jenny Kane/AP

Jenny Kane/AP DES MOINES, Iowa An Oregon Powerball player won a jackpot worth more than $1.3 billion on Sunday, ending a winless streak that lasted more than three months. The single ticket revealed after a delay of more than three hours before the drawing matched the six numbers drawn to win the jackpot worth $1.326 billion, Powerball said in a statement. The jackpot has a cash value of $621 million if the winner chooses to receive a lump sum rather than an annuity paid out over 30 years, with an immediate payout followed by 29 annual payments. The prize is subject to federal taxes, while many states also tax lottery winnings. The winning numbers drawn early Sunday morning were: 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and the red Powerball 9. The Oregon Lottery said the winning ticket was sold in Portland, Oregon. “I want to congratulate the winner on this life-changing moment,” Oregon Lottery Director Mike Wells said in a statement. “No one in Oregon has ever won a prize this big. magnitude, and it's very exciting for our staff and our players.” The release said the winner has one year to claim the top prize. Under state law, Oregon players, with few exceptions, cannot remain anonymous. Previously, the largest Powerball prize won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005. The last Powerball jackpot won in Oregon was a $150.4 million prize claimed by a Salem man in 2018 . Until the latest drawing, no one had won the Powerball top prize since New Year's Day, representing 41 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, matching a streak established twice previously in 2022 and 2021. The $1.326 billion prize ranks eighth among the largest U.S. lotteries in history. As prizes increase, drawings attract more ticket sales, which can increase the chances that jackpots will be split among multiple winners. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292.2 million. The drawing scheduled for Saturday evening was delayed and held at the Florida Lottery studio just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday to allow one of the organizers to complete required procedures before the scheduled time of 10:59 p.m., Powerball said in a statement . “The rules of the Powerball game require that every ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn,” the release said. “This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been counted and has an equal chance of winning. Tonight we have a jurisdiction that needs additional time to complete this pre-drawing process.” Powerball is played in 45 states, plus Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball officials did not immediately say where the verification problem occurred. This is the second time a delay has occurred in the drawing of a huge Powerball jackpot in the last 17 months. In November 2022, the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing, won by a single ticket sold in Southern California, was pushed back nearly 10 hours. The Minnesota Lottery later announced there was a technical issue with its two-tier verification process, which is handled by outside vendors.

