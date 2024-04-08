UK increases funding for international space projects

The UK Space Agencies International Bilateral Fund aims to help the UK space sector work directly with international partners on exciting and innovative projects. It funds, among others, the University of Strathclyde to work with organizations such as MIT and the Alan Turing Institute to use artificial intelligence to improve space operations, security and sustainability.

Vertical Future is developing a robotic space farm to grow plants in space, and Rolls-Royce is working with US company BWXT on space nuclear power.

From developing new technology for high-resolution photos of the Moon and Mars to X-ray imaging that will help scientists study Earth's auroras in unprecedented detail, the 11 projects showcase valuable missions and capabilities and highlight the breadth of expertise found across the world. The UK's vibrant space sector employs around 49,000 people.

The $13 million increase was announced on the opening day of the 39th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs (Monday, April 8).

Minister for Space at DSIT, Andrew Griffith MP, said:

The UK is home to some of the brightest minds in space science, aerospace engineering and an entrepreneurial commercial space sector. It's no wonder the world wants to collaborate with Britain in space. I am delighted that today we were able to support new space collaborations with private organizations in countries like the United States, Australia, Canada, India and Singapore.

This is the second phase of investment awarded through the UK Space Agency's $20 million International Bilateral Fund, following the first phase in August 2023. Phase 1 funded 32 projects to the tune of 75,000 each, all of which entered a highly competitive process to secure additional Phase 2 funding.

Dr Paul Bate, Director General of the UK Space Agency, said:

We want to draw on the world's best talent to push the boundaries of new technologies such as AI and space nuclear power, improve our local space capabilities and catalyze investment in the UK economy. Projects supported by our International Bilateral Fund champion the best of British innovation, while strengthening our links with the wider space community. Together, we can innovate, deepen our understanding of the Universe, and use the vast power of space to protect and improve lives on Earth.

Further evidence of the success of the UK-Australia Space Bridge, the International Bilateral Fund has been supported by a co-funding commitment from the Australian Space Agency, worth AU$3 million.

Australian-supported projects include Aquawatch-AUK, led by Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL), which uses disruptive space technologies to develop a world-class integrated water quality monitoring and forecasting system, intended for use in the UK, Australia and beyond.

The head of the Australian Space Agency, Enrico Palermo, said:

This funding builds on the collaboration fostered by the UK-Australia Space Bridge. By working with our international partners like the UK, we can continue to grow Australia's space sector while achieving outcomes that benefit communities in both our countries. From food security and water scarcity to the health of our waterways, projects supported by this fund reaffirm how space can help tackle the biggest global challenges we face , as well as the power of working together to solve a common problem.

Space Symposium takes place April 8-11 in Colorado Springs and brings together more than 10,000 people from the global space industry. The UK's growing space sector is represented at the event by organizations including the UK Space Agency, UK Research & Innovation (UKRI), various government departments, businesses and universities.

Director of UKspace, Lizzie Kerr, said:

It’s great news that so many of our members and partner organizations across the UK have successfully completed this funding round. As space is inherently a global enterprise, the investment from the International Bilateral Fund will support and strengthen international collaborations between UK industry and research partners and their counterparts around the world. Following the IBF's original announcement at the 38th Space Symposium, we are truly encouraged by the positive progress made over the past 12 months. UKspace will be at the 39th Space Symposium and we look forward to exploring how we can help foster new collaborative partnerships with trade associations around the world.

Phase 2 projects (with approximate Phase 2 grant allocation figures only)

Rolls-Royce Submarines Limited (UK) and partners BWXT Advanced Technologies LLC (US) – 1,200,000

Project to identify optimal technologies for a nuclear fission system that balances flexibility for a range of space power missions and maximizes performance while minimizing program and technical risks.

University of Leicester (UK) and partners from UK, USA and Japan – 800,000

Project to identify a range of mission opportunities for UK space nuclear technologies. The collaboration also includes the development of hybrid electric systems with existing US conversion technologies.

Vertical Future Ltd (UK) and partners University of Cambridge (UK), University of Adelaide (Australia), University of Western Australia (Australia)(UWA), University of Southern Queensland (Australia), Axiom Space (United States), Saber Astronautics (United States/Australia), South Australian Space Industry Center (Australia) – 1,500,000

Development of a state-of-the-art, autonomous and controlled environmental agricultural facility for optimal plant growth in space to support both missions and experimentation. It will adapt lessons from current and future experiments on the International Space Station to ensure feasibility.

XCAM Ltd (UK) and its partners The Open University (UK), University College London (UK), Teledyne UK Ltd (UK) and the Indian Space Research Organization (India) – 500,000

Development of a new X-ray imaging instrument, AXIS, intended to study the X-ray emission of terrestrial auroras. The project comes from the Theseus program of the European Space Agency and represents the first demonstration of this new technology in a space mission.

Surrey Satellite Technologies Ltd (UK) and partners Assimila (UK), RAL Space (UK), Pixalytics (UK), Center for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (UK), Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (Australia), SmartSat CRC (Australia), Airbus in Asia-Pacific (Australia) – 1,000,000

Develop an actionable information system on the quality of inland and coastal waters. It will bring together space and water experts to develop an innovative approach to assess and predict water quality and its impacts on ecosystems while paving the way for strategic sharing of a satellite solution between the United Kingdom and Australia.

In-Space Missions Ltd (UK) and its partners Taiwan Space Agency (Taiwan), National Tsing Hua University (Taiwan), Philippine Space Agency (Philippines), The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Thailand), Office for Space Technology and Industry (Singapore), A*STAR Research Entities, Institute for Infocomm Research (Singapore), Oxford Space Systems (UK), National University of Singapore (Singapore), Addvalue (Singapore), Vietnam National Space Center ( Vietnam) – 1,500,000

The Faraday Dragon Rideshare mission is a multi-agency collaboration aimed at accelerating space technology and business through payload development. It brings together emerging space organizations from Singapore, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Kingdom.

Iota Technology Ltd (United Kingdom) and its partners STFC RAL Space (United Kingdom), Oxford Space Systems Ltd (United Kingdom) and Twinleaf LLC (United States), – 1,500,000

High-precision nanosatellite magnetometry which will constitute the main payload of the Io-1 CubeSat. It will raise the technical readiness level of the atomic magnetometer, fluxgate magnetometer and deployable booms and capture data in support of the global magnetic model.

University of Strathclyde (UK) and partners University of Arizona (USA), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA), University of Waterloo (Canada), Columbiad Launch Services (Canada), GMV UK, LIFT ME OFF Ltd, The Alan Turing Institute (ATI), nominal systems (Australia) – 1,500,000

Improving the technological maturity of AI technology applied to space security and sustainability, from concept to adoption by the space sector. It will lay the foundation for an international virtual institute supporting the future development of AI technology for spatial sustainability.

University of Southampton (UK) and partners University of Michigan (USA), Airbus Defense and Space UK), Pulsar Fusion UK and Starlight Engines (USA) – 1,000,000

Expanding research and commercial development capabilities for Hall thrusters in the UK. The project will improve the UK's capabilities in an absolutely intrinsic area of ​​spacecraft technology.

The Open University (UK) and its partners Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, University of Arizona (USA), Ball Aerospace and Technologies (USA), XCAM Ltd (UK) and Teledyne e2v (UK) – 1,300,000

The development of the next generation of ultra-high resolution imaging instruments, the Teledyne e2v CIS 125 detector. It will support the US space agency's science and exploration goals on the Moon and Mars.

University of Leicester (UK) and partners Geospatial Insight Ltd (UK), Bahrain National Space Science Agency (Bahrain), Industry and Energy Division, YBA Kanoo Group (Bahrain) – 1,400 000

Development of a new capability to monitor greenhouse gas emissions in the Gulf region from a small spacecraft. The project will advance the state of the art in detection for compact and targeted deployments.