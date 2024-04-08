GE Aerospace is now listed on the New York Stock Exchange





GE Aerospacea division of GEbegan operations as an independent public company, following the completion of the GE Vernova spin off. The beginnings of the company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “GE” coincided with a joint opening ceremony alongside GE Vernova “GEV” on April 2, 2024. As part of the spin-off agreement, holders of GE common stock received one share of GE Vernova. common shares for every four shares of GE common stock they owned. This distribution was meticulously designed to meet tax efficiency principles for GE shareholders in the United States. Legal counsel for the transaction was provided by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLPwhile Evercore, Morgan StanleyAnd PJT Partners were the main financial advisors. FOR Piper And Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP were consulted for additional legal advice, while Citi Bank, The Consello group, BNP ParibasAnd UBS provided financial advice. GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp Jr. said, “The successful launch of three independent public companies, now finalized today, marks a historic final milestone in GE's multi-year transformation. I am extremely proud of our team, their resilience and dedication in achieving this defining moment. GE Aerospace's growth plans move forward GE Aerospace enters the market with a large installed base, numbering approximately 44,000 commercial engines and 26,000 military and defense engines worldwide. Primarily driven by the engine aftermarket, the company reported adjusted revenue of approximately $32 billion in 2023, with services contributing 70% of total revenue. At its investor day last month, GE Aerospace reiterated its 2024 guidance and revealed its long-term financial outlook, forecasting operating income of approximately $10 billion by 2028. Additionally, The company presented its capital allocation strategy, prioritizing the allocation of funds towards growth and innovation initiatives. Simultaneously, it also undertakes to return approximately 70-75% of available funds to shareholders. The creation of GE Aerospace marks the culmination of GE's multi-year transformation, which included substantial debt reduction exceeding $100 billion since 2018. The company has also focused on lean practices and continuous improvement . According to the company, the creation of three independent companies GE HealthGE Vernova and now GE Aerospace represent a strategic restructuring aimed at unlocking shareholder value. Building on a century of learning and leveraging GE's legacy of innovation, GE Aerospace moves forward with a strong balance sheet and greater focus to invent the future of flight, lift people up, and bring them home safely. With FLIGHT DECK, our proprietary Lean operating model, as our foundation, I am confident we will realize our full potential in serving our customers, employees and shareholders, Culp added. Larry Culp, CEO of GE Aerospace, and Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova ring the opening bell. Photo via GE Aerospace. GE Aerospace takes off with 3D printing GE Aerospace has long embraced additive manufacturing, given its expertise in 3D printing. Develop and test your GE9X engines Since 2013, GE Aerospace has integrated extensive 3D printing technology into the process. With a thrust of 134,300 pounds, these engines illustrate the use of additive manufacturing to manufacture parts with complex geometries, a feat unachievable with conventional manufacturing methods. A few years later, in 2019, the company announced that each of its GE9X engines featured 300 3D printed parts, forming seven multi-part components. All aimed at reducing overall engine weight, these components include GE's 3D printed fuel nozzle, temperature sensors, fuel mixers, heat exchangers, separators and low-pressure turbine blades of a foot long. Separately, GE Aerospace unveiled a $650 million investment initiative to expand global manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. This investment will increase the production capacity of LEAP engines, used in Airbus A320neo, Boeing 737 MAX, and COMAC C919 aircraft, alongside GE9X engines for the Boeing 777X. Of that total, $450 million will go toward improving 22 facilities in the United States, while $100 million will support international locations. Additionally, $100 million will be allocated to strengthen U.S.-based suppliers, promote job creation, and strengthen domestic supply chains. What 3D printing trends do industry leaders anticipate this year? What does the The future of 3D printing hold out for the next 10 years? To stay informed of the latest news in 3D printing, don't forget to subscribe to the 3D printing industry newsletter or follow us on Twitteror like our page on Facebook. While you're here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? With discussions, reports, video shorts and webinar replays. Are you looking for a job in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D printing work for a selection of roles in the industry. The featured image shows Larry Culp, CEO of GE Aerospace, and Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova, ringing the opening bell. Photo via GE Aerospace.

