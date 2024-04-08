Suddenly, expectations for a Fed rate cut are everywhere

By Greg Robb

Previous idea of ​​three rate cuts starting in June now seems outdated

The Federal Reserve's expectations for interest rate policy have become like an anchorless boat drifting on a river, moving haphazardly between the possibility of three rate cuts this year and the possibility of no cuts at all.

The Fed's story, as told by Chairman Jerome Powell, is that the labor market is slowing and the level of interest rates is putting enough downward pressure on demand that, if it continues, should keep inflation lower, allowing the Fed to cut spending. interest rate this year.

But the March unemployment report seriously undermined this story.

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers put it succinctly on Friday.

It appears the economy is reaccelerating and the Fed's interest rate policy is not so tight, Summers said in his weekly comments on the economy on Bloomberg Television.

Gregory Brown, a finance professor at the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School, said expectations aren't anchored.

“It feels like we came into this year with a very strong consensus: It wasn't a question of whether they were going to reduce, but how much they were going to reduce. And now we're starting to see a a little coverage on this.

Based on current economic data, Brown said he wouldn't be surprised if the Fed doesn't cut interest rates at all this year.

The economy created 303,000 jobs in March, the largest increase in 10 months.

With stronger-than-average economic growth, “in simple terms of supply and demand, demand exceeds supply, and that's inflation,” he said.

At the same time, adjusted for inflation, the Fed's benchmark interest rate is around 2%. That seems only “slightly restrictive” on growth, and that’s about where rates should be, Brown said.

The Fed has planned three cuts this year. The market was almost certain that the reductions would begin in June, but doubts are taking hold.

Cutting rates would be like stepping on the gas, Summers said.

Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel, said “June is not in the cards. Perhaps September could be an option.”

If the Fed fails to cut rates in June, it could remain on hold until March 2025, said Aditya Bhave, an economist at Bank of America Securities.

Indeed, inflation figures in the second half of this year are likely to be flat or slightly higher, driven by technical “base effects.” In simple terms, this means that weak figures for the second half of 2023 will be excluded from annual inflation rate calculations, naturally pushing the new annual rate higher.

Does this mean the Fed should act in June?

In a note, Bhave said there were pros and cons to the central bank moving in June. On the one hand, the Fed might want to “strike while the iron is hot” when inflation is relatively low. On the other hand, the situation could be disastrous if inflation suddenly appears firmer following a decline.

The Fed will get three figures of consumer price inflation before its June decision.

Fed officials have said they want to have greater confidence that inflation will fall before cutting rates.

Brian Bethune, an economics professor at Boston College, said he thinks inflation progress will stall, given supply shocks from shipping problems that have developed this year, even before the collapse of the Baltimore bridge.

These shocks will be amplified in U.S. industries that are “concentrated,” meaning where only a few large companies compete, such as retail gasoline, he said.

“There is no reasonable expectation that prices will be volatile, with periods of rising and then falling,” he said.

Bethune said his best guess right now is that the Fed would only cut rates twice this year.

Matthew Luzzetti, chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank, said he remains confident the Fed will cut interest rates in June, but that the Fed “really needs to get lower inflation numbers over the coming months for this result to materialize.

He predicted that the Fed would proceed with a two-step cycle of cuts, with initial reductions – perhaps one to three measures – and then a pause. Any further cuts would require weaker growth and a weaker labor market, he said.

This means there could only be a few rate cuts over this entire cycle.

Currently, the Fed projects that it will be able to gradually reduce its benchmark rate to a range of 2.5% to 3.1% by 2026.

James Glassman, a former economist at JPMorgan Chase, said that's what everyone should be watching.

“The number of moves they make this year are less interesting than what they think the end game is,” Glassman said in an email.

