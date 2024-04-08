Business
Stock market today: Wall Street remains stable after last week's sudden deviations
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks drifted in relatively quiet trading Monday after a rollercoaster weekend left them a little short of their record highs.
The S&P 500 was down 0.1% at midday, following a period where a 1.2% decline immediately turned into a 1.1% gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 23 points, or 0.1%, as of 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.1%.
Much of the focus has been on interest rates and when the Federal Reserve will lower them to ease pressure on the economy and financial system. A series of reports showing that inflation and the economy remained higher than expected have forced Wall Street to delay its forecasts for when rate relief might arrive.
The coming week has several hot spots that could further shift expectations. Wednesday will come the final monthly update on inflation felt by U.S. consumers. Later in the week, reports on wholesale-level inflation and expectations for future inflation among U.S. households will be released.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said recently that he still expects interest rate cuts this year, but the central bank needs further confirmation that inflation is heading toward its target by 2%. The Fed is keeping its main interest rate at the highest level in more than two decades, hoping to shrink the economy and investment prices enough to keep inflation in check. The risk of keeping rates too high for too long is that it could cause a recession.
But some Fed officials have also raised the possibility that rates could stay high for longer if inflation remains stubborn. That has caused some Wall Street traders to lower their expectations for the number of possible rate cuts this year, from three to two. They had already significantly lowered their forecasts from earlier this year, when many expected six or more reductions.
Traders now see it as close to a chance that the Fed will cut interest rates at its June meeting, compared with a greater than 70% chance a month ago, according to CME Group data.
Interest rate reductions not only make it easier for U.S. households and businesses to borrow, but also encourage investors to pay higher prices for stocks and other investments. Stock prices have already surged in part due to these expectations.
U.S. stocks remained near record highs despite dwindling expectations for rate cuts this year on hopes that a strong economy will generate profits for companies. Earnings and interest rates are the two main levers that determine stock prices.
Such hopes have helped the stock market's gains extend beyond the handful of big tech stocks responsible for the majority of last year's gains. S&P 500 energy producers have surged nearly 17% this year, after falling nearly 5% last year, as they expected a recent rebound in energy prices to translate into greater profits in the future.
It is also possible that the U.S. economy will continue to show strong growth while inflation calms. That's what Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle predicts, in part because of high immigration of young people working in construction and other sectors that typically earn lower wages.
Friday's surprisingly strong jobs report showed workers' average hourly wages performing as expected, even though employers hired far more workers than expected last month.
But critics say stock prices already look expensive given their huge rise of more than 20% between November and March. That means hitting ambitious earnings forecasts has become paramount, according to Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
Economic growth is a good thing, but complacency about its implications is not, she said.
To that end, this week will mark the start of the final earnings release season. Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan Chase and other banks will be at the top of the bill from the first days of the reporting period. Analysts expect S&P 500 companies to report a third straight quarter of year-over-year growth.
Real estate investment trusts led the market after Apartment Income REIT said Blackstone agreed to buy it for about $10 billion in cash, including debt. Apartment Income REIT, which is also called AIR Communities, jumped 22.6%.
On the losing side of Wall Street was Trump Media & Technology Group. The company behind the Truth Social platform has seen its stock price fluctuate wildly from day to day, as experts say it depends more on the hopes of Trump fans than the company's profit prospects. It fell 10.1%.
In the bond market, Treasury yields rose to add to their gains for the year so far on dwindling expectations for rate cuts. The yield on 10-year Treasury bonds rose from 4.40% Friday evening to 4.43% and from less than 3.90% at the start of the year.
In foreign stock markets, indexes rose mainly in Europe and Asia, although shares fell 0.7% in Shanghai.
___
AP Business writers Matt Ott and Yuri Kageyama contributed.
