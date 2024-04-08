Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed on May 20 amid Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), on April 8, declared May 20 as a public holiday in Mumbai due to general election voting, as per the notification issued by the exchange.

“The stock exchange is notifying Monday, May 20, 2024 as a public holiday in view of the parliamentary elections in Mumbai. Members are requested to take note,” NSE said in an April 8 circular.

Last month, the Election Commission said the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra would be held in five phases, scheduled for April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20.

Also read: Traders are in favor of two Fed rate cuts in 2024, with the first expected by September.

Additionally, the NSE also announced that the expiry date for the Nifty Midcap Select options contract will be May 17, instead of May 20.

Voting is expected to take place on May 20 for Lok Sabha seats of Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North Central and Palgar. . .

The market will also close on May 1 due to Maharashtra Day. Before that, the market will also remain closed for trading of Ramzan Id on April 11 and Ram Navami on April 17.

In 2014 and 2019, Indian stock exchanges BSE and NSE declared a public holiday, with Forex and money markets also closed on voting days in those years.

Monday April 8, driven by favorable global signals and a drop in crude oil prices, the Indian stock indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, concluded the day with new closing records.

Also read: India has a mini Goldilocks moment to embrace Amritkal: Motilal Oswal

On Monday, the Sensex began trading at 74,555.44, surpassing its previous close of 74,248.22. It hit a new high of 74,869.30 during the session. Ultimately, the pack of 30 stocks closed at 74,742.50, marking a gain of 494 points or 0.67%. Notably, 22 stocks closed in positive territory.

The Nifty 50 started trading at 22,578.35, surpassing its previous close of 22,513.70. It climbed to a new high at 22,697.30 before settling at 22,666.30 late in the day, marking a gain of 153 points, or 0.68 percent. Among the Nifty 50 constituents, 37 stocks ended the session with gains.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: April 08, 2024, 06:42 PM IST

Topics that might interest you

