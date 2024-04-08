Connect with us

Shell plans to leave the London Stock Exchange

Shell plans to leave the London Stock Exchange

 


By City AM – April 08, 2024, 2:00 p.m. CDT

  • Shell CEO calls London Stock Exchange “undervalued” and less competitive compared to Wall Street.
  • The company is considering “all options” if the valuation gap persists.
  • A possible exit from Shell would be a major blow to the London Stock Exchange.

London

Shell's chief executive has raised the possibility of the oil giant abandoning its “undervalued” London listing.

Wael Sawan, who runs the FTSE 100's biggest company, said the struggling London Stock Exchange was an 'undervalued place', as he joined a string of international CEOs to complain about the markets stock exchanges from the capital.

Shell, he said, represented a “fantastic” investment opportunity due to its undervaluation in 2017. the interview with Bloomberg.

“I will continue to buy back these shares and buy them back at a discount,” he added.

Sawan is about to embark on what is called a “sprint” to improve the company's competitiveness and profitability.

The company is undervalued compared to its Wall Street-listed peers.

“If we're working up to the sprint and doing what we're doing, and we still don't see the gap closing, we need to look at all options.”

A Shell exit would be a near-fatal blow to the London Stock Exchange after a torrid year in which new IPOs dried up and a string of companies abandoned their New York listings.

Just 23 companies listed in London last year, raising around £1 billion, the lowest level since the financial crisis, according to EY data.

British chipmaker Arm's decision to list in New York despite a major charm offensive from ministers and regulators was also seen as a major snub for the City.

The Treasury and regulators have gone on the offensive to try to boost the appeal of the London Stock Exchange by overhauling listing rules and directing more capital into the market from retail investors and pension funds.

