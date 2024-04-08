The top 10 things to watch in the stock market according to Jim Cramer on Monday

My top 10 things to watch Monday April 8 Janet Yellen in China based on the interview with Sara Eisen from CNBC: Tough talk but change? Treasury Secretary Yellen believes the situation is better than last year, but does not rule out imposing tariffs on China. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company receives $6.6 billion from the U.S. government to support TSMC's more than $65 billion investment in three manufacturing plants in Phoenix. The United States is motivated to manufacture chips at home because of China's concerns in Taiwan. Wall Street is trying to contribute to Friday's rally after a losing week characterized by rising bond yields and oil prices. Energy analyst extraordinaire Rusty Braziel tells me there's a $5 war bounty on oil. Bitcoin exceeds $72,000. LSEG data shows slowing flows, but nearly $2 billion continues to flow into the 10 largest U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs. The coming week will bring March consumer and producer price figures and profits from club names Constellation Brands and Wells Fargo. Jefferies likes Wells Fargo and raises its price target from $52 to $60 per share. The Fed's official-strategist-journalist complex will track inflation reports to try to guess how many interest rate cuts will be expected this year and when they might begin. But in my Sunday column, I explain why I will not be part of it. 61-page annual letter from Jamie Dimon: JPMorgan Chase CEO believes artificial intelligence can have as much impact on humanity as printing, electricity and computers. Tesla shares rise 2.5% following robotaxis announcement. Oh come on. Good luck with that. CEO Elon Musk says the design will be available in August. He has been promising robotaxis for years but has not delivered on his promises. Boeing's price target was lowered to $240 per share from Bernstein's $272. Snake bit. Multi-front challenges: resolving 737 Max issues and choosing a new CEO. GE Aerospace PT lowered but still the best way to play aerospace. Kimberly-Clark sells dying personal protective equipment business. Important for buyout and expansion. The Club owns its rival Procter & Gamble, which we added to last week. Evercore ISI raises its Disney price target from $115 per share to $130. Analysts forecast free cash flow of $8 billion. “Oppenheimer Price Target Hikes on Club Tech Stocks Meta Platforms and Alphabet”. Broadcom gets $1,500 from Deutsche Bank. Sign up for my free e-newsletter Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market (see here for a complete list of stocks from Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert. before Jim made a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after a trade alert is sent before buying or selling a stock in his charity's portfolio. If Jim talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTMENT CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY, AS WELL AS OUR DISCLAIMER. NO OBLIGATION OR FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTMENT CLUB. NO SPECIFIC RESULTS OR PROFITS ARE GUARANTEED.

Janet Yellen in China from CNBC's Sara Eisen interview: Harsh words but changes? Treasury Secretary Yellen believes the situation is better than last year, but does not rule out imposing tariffs on China. Taiwan semiconductor manufacturing company secures $6.6 billion from the U.S. government to support TSMC's more than $65 billion investment in three manufacturing plants in Phoenix. The United States is motivated to manufacture chips at home because of China's concerns in Taiwan. Wall Street is trying to contribute to Friday's rally after a losing week characterized by rising bond yields and oil prices. Energy analyst extraordinaire Rusty Braziel tells me there's a $5 war bounty on oil. Bitcoin exceeds $72,000. LSEG data shows flows are slowing, but nearly $2 billion is still invested in the 10 largest spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States. The coming week will bring March consumer and producer price figures and profits from club names Constellation Brands and Wells Fargo. Jefferies likes Wells Fargo and raises its price target from $52 to $60 per share. The Fed's official-strategist-journalist complex will track inflation reports to try to guess how many interest rate cuts will be expected this year and when they might begin. But in my Sunday column, I explain why I will not be part of it. 61-page annual letter from Jamie Dimon: JPMorgan Chase CEO believes artificial intelligence can have as much impact on humanity as printing, electricity and computers. You're here shares rise 2.5% following robotaxis announcement. Oh come on. Good luck with that. CEO Elon Musk says the design will be available in August. He has been promising robotaxis for years but has not delivered on his promises. Boeing price target reduced to $240 per share versus $272 at Bernstein. Snake bit. Multi-front challenges: resolving 737 Max issues and choosing a new CEO. GE Aerospace PT lowered but still the best way to play aerospace. Kimberly Clark sells personal protective equipment company to die for. Important for buyout and expansion. The Club has a rival Procter & Gamble which we added last week. Evercore ISI increases Disney price target of $130 per share instead of $115. Analysts forecast free cash flow of $8 billion. Oppenheimer Raises Price Target on Club Tech Stocks Metaplatforms And Alphabet . Broadcom gets $1,500 from Deutsche Bank.

