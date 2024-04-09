Bond yields climb ahead of latest inflation data





U.S. stocks traded mixed on Monday while the 10-year Treasury yield hit a new 2024 high.

Markets estimate that the odds of a rate cut in June have fallen to around 50-50.

Wednesday's CPI data will be a key data point to inform the Fed's policy direction. Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download the app





U.S. stocks were mixed at the end of Monday's session as stock markets reined in their five-month rally and readjusted interest rate expectations. Stocks' modest gain on the day continues last week's shift in market sentiment after warmer-than-expected economic numbers triggered a sizable pullback. Strong data also sent long-term Treasury yields soaring, with the 10-year rate hitting its 2024 high of 4.42% on Monday. Friday's superb jobs report further clouded the prospects for rate cuts this year. The data showed that 303,000 jobs were created in March, exceeding expectations. With the economy still resilient, the need for the Fed to cut rates to boost growth and avoid a slowdown has faded. Today, markets estimate that the chances of a decline in June are around 50-50, CME FedWatch data shows. As markets wait for more clues on the Fed's future actions, most will focus on Wednesday's Consumer Price Index report. “Consensus forecasts a monthly rise in headline and fundamental numbers of 0.3%. Although slightly lower than in February, they remain too high to bring inflation closer to the Fed's 2% target at short term,” Jamie said. Dutta, market analyst at Vantage, said. “This means the inflation noise that started the year continues to persist and is not a good sign for those calling for a rate cut at the end of this quarter.” Many Fed officials will also speak this week, including New York Fed President John Williams and Boston President Susan Collins, who will speak on Thursday. Markets will also analyze the minutes of the March policy meeting, scheduled for release on Wednesday. Here is where the American indices stood at the 4:00 p.m. close on Monday: Here's what happened today: In commodities, bonds and cryptocurrencies: Oil prices have fallen. West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.4% to $86.53 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, slipped 0.7% to $90.53 a barrel.

Gold gained 0.4% to $2,339.98 an ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose four basis points to 4.42%.

Bitcoin rose 3.6% to $71,859.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-markets-bond-yields-cpi-inflation-data-fed-rates-cuts-2024-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos