Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday April 9
Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:
1. Flat day
The stocks were little changed Monday as Treasuries rose ahead of a key inflation report this week. THE Dow Jones Industrial Average fell only 0.03% and the S&P500 fell by 0.04%. The heavy on technology Nasdaq Composite increased by 0.03%. The rate on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 4 basis points to 4.42%. Investors are awaiting the March Consumer Price Index report on Wednesday, which will be the latest gauge of inflation. The CPI is expected to show an increase of 0.3% last month, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones. Follow live market updates.
2. Settling down
A Tesla Model X burns after crashing on US Highway 101 in Mountain View, California, United States, March 23, 2018.
S.Engleman | Via Reuters
You're here has settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of Walter Huang, an Apple engineer who died after his Model X SUV crashed into a highway barrier in 2018 with Autopilot features enabled. The NTSB previously investigated the incident and said Tesla's driver assistance systems were partly to blame for the crash, in addition to possible driver distraction and road construction. The agreement comes as jury selection and a trial began Monday. Tesla filed a request to seal the terms of the settlement from public view.
3. Forgiven
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he announces a new federal student loan relief plan during a visit to the Truax campus of Madison Area Technical College, in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., April 8, 2024.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
President Joe Biden announced a new plan Monday to cancel student debt. If passed, all borrowers would get up to $20,000 in unpaid interest on their federal student debt canceled. Some low- and middle-income borrowers could see their entire interest payments waived under Biden's plan. In addition to forgiving interest, the proposed rule will forgive debt for those who have been paying off undergraduate loans for 20 years or more or who attended schools of questionable value.
4. Move on
A representation of the Binance cryptocurrency is placed on the motherboard of a PC, in this illustration taken on June 16, 2023.
Ruvic Dice | Reuters
New Binance CEO Richard Teng says the cryptocurrency exchange has moved beyond cultural issues after paying a $4.3 billion fine to settle Justice Department charges. The DOJ alleged that Binance used a first-then-ask-for-forgiveness-later approach. Former CEO Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to the charges last year and resigned from the company. “In those very early stages of development…Binance was operating in a different way,” Teng told CNBC on Tuesday. “But we moved beyond that, as the company reached regulatory maturity, [and] we are moving towards sustainability.
5. Bad mood
A Spirit commercial airliner prepares to land at San Diego International Airport, California, United States, January 18, 2024.
Mike Blake | Reuters
Spirit Airlines announced Monday that it would postpone deliveries of new planes and furlough about 260 pilots in a bid to boost liquidity. The Airbus plane deferrals are expected to increase the low-cost carrier's cash flow by about $340 million over the next two years. Pilot leave will take place in September, according to the airline. The announcement comes as Spirit tries to convince investors it can boost its liquidity as it faces the grounding of several of its Airbus planes due to a Pratt & Whitney engine recall.
CNBC's Hakyung Kim, Yun Li, Lora Kolodny, Annie Nova, Ryan Browne and Leslie Josephs contributed to this report.
