Stock market today: Wall Street advances before the bell as markets await US inflation data | WJMN
Wall Street headed toward modest gains early Tuesday, as markets remain focused on U.S. inflation reports later this week and what that could mean for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve .
S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% before the opening bell and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose about 0.1%.
An update to the U.S. Consumer Price Index is expected on Wednesday, the biggest news likely to influence the market since Friday's jobs report. Surprisingly strong March jobs data showed that workers' average hourly wages performed as expected, even though employers hired far more workers than expected last month.
The upbeat sentiment stemming from Friday's jobs report, where indexes jumped following wage growth data suggesting contained inflationary pressures, set the stage for a shock event as the next index release of consumer prices seems larger than life, said Stephen Innes, managing partner. at SPI Asset Management.
A series of reports showing that inflation and the economy remained higher than expected has led investors to delay their forecasts for when rate relief might arrive.
Several economic indicators expected this week could further influence expectations. In addition to Wednesday's report on inflation felt by U.S. consumers at the cash registers, there will be reports on inflation at the wholesale level and on expectations for future inflation among U.S. households.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said recently that he still expects interest rate cuts this year, but the central bank needs further confirmation that inflation is heading toward its target by 2%. The Fed is keeping its main interest rate at the highest level since 2001, hoping to shrink the economy and investment prices enough to keep inflation in check. The risk of keeping rates too high for too long is to cause a recession.
In equity trading, shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stabilized after falling more than 8% on Monday. The company behind the Truth Social platform has seen its stock price fluctuate wildly from day to day, depending more on the hopes of Trump fans than on the company's earnings prospects, which said in regulatory filings this month that She lost more than $58 million last time. year. Shares have fallen 44% over the past two weeks and were trading at $37.35 before the bell Tuesday.
Norfolk Southern fell 2.1% before the bell after the railroad agreed to pay $600 million in a class-action lawsuit related to a fiery February 2023 train derailment in Eastern California. 'Ohio. The company said Tuesday that the agreement, if approved by the court, will resolve all class action claims within a 20-mile radius of the derailment and personal injury claims within a 10-mile radius for those who choose to participate.
This week marks the start of another earnings reporting season. Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan Chase and other banks will be at the top of the bill from the first days of the reporting period. Analysts expect S&P 500 companies to post a third straight quarter of growth.
In Europe at midday, the German DAX lost 0.6%. In Paris, the CAC 40 fell 0.4% and in London the FTSE 100 edged up 0.2%.
In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.1% and finished at 39,773.13. The Japanese yen stagnated as the U.S. dollar climbed to 151.91 yen, closing in on its 34-year high of 151.97 yen, which it reached in late March.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose for a second day, adding 0.6% to 16,828.07, and the Shanghai Composite Index edged up less than 0.1% to 3,048.54.
In South Korea, the Kospi lost 0.5% to 2,705.16 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 7,824.20.
Benchmark U.S. crude gained 10 cents to $86.53 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, was up 20 cents at $90.58 a barrel.
In currency trading, the dollar rose to 151.80 Japanese yen and the euro was $1.0870, up from $1.0856.
U.S. stock indexes were virtually at a standstill Monday as trading calmed after a whirlwind few days, leaving them just shy of their record highs.
The S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1% to 5,202.39. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than 0.1% to 38,892.80, while the Nasdaq composite edged up 5 points to 16,253.96.
