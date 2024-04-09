Stock Market Today: Live Updates





Alphabet shares rise as Google Cloud Next event kicks off Alphabet Shares gained more than 2% ahead of the company's Google Cloud Next Event keynote on Tuesday. Earlier today, the company unveiled new custom Arm-based chips, taking inspiration from Microsoft and Amazon, which have adopted similar strategies. At the event, Wall Street is gearing up for more updates to its big Gemini language model and AI features to improve workplace productivity, cybersecurity and partnerships. Notable speakers include Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, and Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic. Stock chart icon Stock chart icon Alphabet shares rise ahead of cloud event keynote

Stocks open higher on Tuesday US stocks started Tuesday's session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 92 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively. Hakyung Kim

Gold hits new record Gold prices hit a record high for the eighth consecutive trading session on Tuesday. Gold Futures hit a new record high at 2,384.5. Sarah Min, Gina Francolla

Everyone went to the moon on Monday, slowing NYSE volume since Christmas It's the fault the solar eclipse. Volume on the New York Stock Exchange fell to just 7.99 billion shares on Monday, the slowest trading day of the year so far and the lowest volume since 6.62 billion shares were traded on December 28, 2023. Daily volume on the NYSE is down an average of 22.15% over the past five days, 15.33% over the past month and nearly 15% over the past six months, according to Factset. NYSE volume year to date is down 8.3%. Less than a month ago, on March 15, NYSE volume reached 38.1 billion shares, nearly matching the 52-week high of 38.48 billion set on December 15, 2023.triple witchcraft” days, when stock options and index futures expire and cause trading volume to skyrocket. Scott Schnipper

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket Check out the companies making headlines before the bell: American Eagle Outfitters Shares jumped 4% on JPMorgan being overweighted from neutral. The company cited the retailer's merchandising initiatives and operational changes for the call.

Shares jumped 4% on JPMorgan being overweighted from neutral. The company cited the retailer's merchandising initiatives and operational changes for the call. Freeport-McMoRan Shares jumped 1.9% after Bank of America upgraded the US mining company to buy from neutral, saying it had “prime copper exposure”.

Shares jumped 1.9% after Bank of America upgraded the US mining company to buy from neutral, saying it had “prime copper exposure”. Molson Coors Shares gained 1.9% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the brewing company to buy, saying the company could benefit by expanding its sales space at retailers. Read the full list here. Sarah Min

UBS remains bullish on AI stocks Although US technology stocks have declined in recent weeks, with semiconductor companies particularly lagging, UBS says it remains positive on AI-related stocks. Demand for AI is showing signs of expanding beyond GPU computing, the company wrote in a Tuesday note. The launch of new AI applications and the increasing adoption of AI in businesses contribute to the company's constructive vision on the topic of AI. “In our view, the semiconductor and software sectors offer the best opportunities for investors during this year,” a group of strategists said in the note. Hakyung Kim

Upside risks from oil volatility remain, Barclays says Although recent oil price volatility has eased, several upward pressures persist, including geopolitical tensions and rising global demand, according to Barclays. Strategist Stefano Pascale said a “new merger” could reignite inflation fears and weigh on the stock rally. “History shows that investors cannot take for granted that the oil/stock correlation will remain positive, particularly when fears of a potentially oil-driven inflation rebound remain acute. Additionally, geopolitical risks in the Middle East have shown no signs of slowing down, despite the brief pause in the oil rally,” Pascale wrote in a Tuesday note. Hakyung Kim

European stocks open lower European stock markets were slightly lower on Tuesday morning, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index down 0.15% at 8:20 a.m. in London. The main stock markets were in the red, with the German DAX down 0.4% and the French CAC 40 down 0.25%. The UK's FTSE 100 index fell 0.08%. Stock chart icon Stock chart icon Stoxx 600 index.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Considers Deepening Some China Connection Programs Hong Kong's monetary authority is reportedly considering deepening some investment programs between the city and mainland China. Speaking at the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong, HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue said there was capacity for more activity “southward” to Hong Kong, according to a Reuters report . Yue told the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong that there was capacity for greater “southbound” activity by Chinese investors in Hong Kong's financial markets. Northbound exchanges in Connect systems allow foreign investors to purchase China-listed products through Hong Kong, while southbound exchanges are designed for China-based investors to purchase Hong Kong products. Reuters

Shilla Hotels CEO reportedly sold $326 million worth of Samsung shares to cover inheritance tax Lee Boo Jin, CEO of South Korean hotel group Shilla Hotels, sold about 5.2 million shares of electronics giant Samsung Electronics in a $326 million block sale, priced at 84,100 won each, according to Reuters. A block sale is a large securities transaction at a negotiated price that tends to protect or mitigate the impact of the sale on the price of the publicly traded stock. South Korean media reported that the sale was to cover the inheritance tax payable after the death of former Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee. The youngest Lee is the eldest daughter of the late Lee Kun-hee and also the younger sister of Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong. Lim Hui Jie, Reuters

Hyundai and Kia partner with India's Exide Energy to produce batteries for electric vehicles in India South Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian battery company Exide Energy for strategic cooperation in the Indian electric vehicle market. Exide said the two parties will work together for the development, production and supply of battery cells for Hyundai Motor's electric vehicles in the Indian market. Hyundai said The move will position the company and Kia as “pioneers in the use of locally produced batteries” in their upcoming electric vehicle models in the Indian market. Hyundai stock was down 0.55% on Tuesday, while Kia stock was up 0.65%. Lim Hui Jie

U.S. to give Samsung up to $6.6 billion for Texas expansions: Reuters The U.S. government is considering offering $6.6 billion in subsidies to South Korean company Samsung Electronics to expand its chip production in Texas, according to a Reuters report. The report said the grant will be used to build four facilities in Taylor, including a $17 billion chip manufacturing plant announced by Samsung in 2021. The grant will also be used to invest in an undisclosed location and Samsung will more than double its investment in the United States to more than $44 billion as part of the deal, according to the report. Samsung shares were mostly flat Tuesday. Lim Hui Jie, Reuters

Real estate sector outperforms on otherwise lukewarm day The S&P 500 ended Monday down slightly by 0.04%, but the real estate sector outperformed. Apartment REITs were the strongest names in the sector, with Camden Real Estate Trust up 5.7%. The stock recorded its best session since November 2022. Zoom in icon Arrows pointing outwards

Gold Futures Extend 2024 Rally to 13.5%, Hitting Intraday Record $2,372.50/Ounce An employee handles one-kilogram gold bars at the headquarters of YLG Bullion International Co. in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, December 22, 2023. Chalinee Thirasupa | Bloomberg | Getty Images June gold futures hit an intraday record high of $2,372.50 an ounce before closing at a new record high of $2,351.00, the 15th closing high of the year. Gold has also extended its year-to-date rise to 13.5%, although gold enthusiasts should remember that on an inflation-adjusted basis, the historical price of gold was $3,460.77 when Jimmy Carter was president in January 1980. Silver futures are up 15.5% so far in 2024, while copper futures are up 9.9%. Aluminum rose just 3% in 2024, but still hit its highest Monday since February 2023. Similarly, tin hit its highest Monday since January 2023, but jumped 18%. in 2024. All of these moves pale next to the rocket ship known as cocoa, which hit an all-time high of $10,443 per metric ton on Monday, taking its 2024 rally to 131.5%. Stock chart icon Stock chart icon July cocoa futures markets in 2024. Scott Schnipper, Gina Francolla

