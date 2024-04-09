Stock market today: Wall Street weakens as bond yields fall ahead of inflation report

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stock indexes swing from gain to loss Tuesday as traders make their final moves ahead of several potentially market-moving reports later in the week.

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in morning trading after erasing a modest, early gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 139 points, or 0.4%, as of 10:35 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.2%.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated update on U.S. consumer inflation. This week will also bring more reports on inflation, as major U.S. companies begin releasing their reports on the profits they made in the first three months of the year.

The question hanging over Wall Street is whether inflation will cool enough to convince the Federal Reserve to make the interest rate cuts that traders are demanding and betting on. Some doubts have crept in following a series of warmer-than-expected economic reports, and traders now expect only two or three rate cuts this year. Some even mention the possibility of zero reductions. That's down from forecasts of six or seven reductions at the start of the year, according to CME Group data.

The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level in more than two decades, and the fear is that rates too high for too long could cause a recession.

If fewer cuts occur this year, the onus will be on companies to generate strong earnings growth to justify the sharp moves in stock prices since the fall. The S&P 500 soared more than 20% from November to March and set several records along the way. Critics say stock prices look expensive by several measures, and either earnings need to rise or interest rates need to fall to make them more reasonable.

Bank of America strategists expect Wednesday's inflation update to show a slowdown after ignoring food and energy prices, which can zigzag sharply. Such an outcome would likely raise traders' expectations for a June rate cut, which the market currently views as slightly better than a coin toss probability.

Although rising oil prices this year have sparked concerns about a knock-on effect on inflation, oil is likely to rise well above levels seen even during the Russia-L. Ukraine to have a significant impact on underlying inflation, Bank of America strategist. said in a BofA Global Research report.

Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 0.7% a barrel to $85.81, bringing its gain for the year so far below 20%. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.3% to $90.12.

Besides oil, metal prices have also risen this year, and gold in particular has hit record highs. Mining companies helped lead the S&P 500 with some of the index's biggest gains. Newmont rose 2.4% and Freeport-McMoRan rose 2.2%.

Norfolk Southern rose 0.8% even though the railroad reported preliminary first-quarter results that fell short of analysts' expectations.

It also agreed to pay $600 million in a class-action lawsuit related to a fiery train derailment last year in eastern Ohio. The company said the agreement, if approved by the court, will resolve all class action claims within a 20-mile radius of the derailment and personal injury claims within a 10-mile radius for those who choose to participate in it.

On the losing side of Wall Street was Tilray Brands, which fell 22%. The cannabis company reported revenue growth for its latest quarter that was weaker than analysts expected.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.36% from 4.42% Monday evening.

In Europe, stock indexes were mixed ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank decision on interest rates. Many investors expect rates to remain stable.

Stock indexes were also mixed in Asia, with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumping 1.1% but South Korea's Kospi falling 0.5%.

___

AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.