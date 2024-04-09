Business
Stock market today: Wall Street falls as bond yields fall ahead of inflation report
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stock indexes are falling Tuesday as traders make their final moves ahead of several potentially market-moving reports later in the week.
The S&P 500 was down 0.4% at midday after erasing a modest, early gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 212 points, or 0.5%, as of 11:25 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.3%.
Treasury yields eased in the bond market ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated update on U.S. consumer inflation. This week will also bring more reports on inflation, as major U.S. companies begin releasing their reports on the profits they made in the first three months of the year.
The question hanging over Wall Street is whether inflation will cool enough to convince the Federal Reserve to make the interest rate cuts that traders are demanding and betting on. Some doubts have crept in following a series of warmer-than-expected economic reports, and traders now expect only two or three rate cuts this year. Some even mention the possibility of zero reductions. That's down from forecasts of six or seven reductions at the start of the year, according to CME Group data.
The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level in more than two decades, and the fear is that rates too high for too long could cause a recession.
If fewer cuts occur this year, the onus will be on companies to generate strong earnings growth to justify the sharp moves in stock prices since the fall. The S&P 500 soared more than 20% from November to March and set several records along the way. Critics say stock prices look expensive by several measures, and either earnings need to rise or interest rates need to fall to make them more reasonable.
Bank of America strategists expect Wednesday's inflation update to show a slowdown after ignoring food and energy prices, which can zigzag sharply. Such an outcome would likely raise traders' expectations for a June rate cut, which the market currently views as slightly better than a coin toss probability.
Although rising oil prices this year have sparked concerns about a knock-on effect on inflation, oil is likely to rise well above levels seen even during the Russia-L. Ukraine to have a significant impact on underlying inflation, Bank of America strategist. said in a BofA Global Research report.
Benchmark U.S. crude fell 0.9% a barrel to $85.67, bringing its gain for the year so far below 20%. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.7% to $89.72.
On Wall Street, some of the biggest winners from the market frenzy over artificial intelligence technology gave up some of their monster gains to drag the market lower.
Nvidia fell 3.2%, and because it is one of the largest stocks on Wall Street, it was the main force pushing the S&P 500 lower. Super Micro Computer fell 4, 4%, although its stock has still more than tripled so far this year.
Tilray Brands fell 20.5% after the cannabis company reported revenue growth for its latest quarter that was weaker than analysts expected.
Norfolk Southern rose 1.1% even though the railroad reported preliminary first-quarter results that fell short of analysts' expectations.
It also agreed to pay $600 million in a class-action lawsuit related to a fiery train derailment last year in eastern Ohio. The company said the agreement, if approved by the court, will resolve all class action claims within a 20-mile radius of the derailment and personal injury claims within a 10-mile radius for those who choose to participate in it.
On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.37% from 4.42% Monday evening.
In Europe, stock indices fell ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank decision on interest rates. Many investors expect rates to remain stable.
Stock indexes were mixed in Asia, with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumping 1.1% but South Korea's Kospi falling 0.5%.
___
AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wlns.com/news/ap-business/ap-stock-market-today-asia-stocks-rise-with-market-focus-on-signs-of-interest-rate-cut/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Microsoft is planning an AI hub at its 2.5bn expansion in the UK after claiming it was a bad place to invest.
- Ajay Devgn to Salman Khan: Before Akshay Kumar, these Bollywood heroes made their debut in Telugu
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls as bond yields fall ahead of inflation report
- Promoting innovation and investment in Africa
- 'A masterclass in giving terrible answers': Inside that Prince Andrew interview
- Ozempic and weight loss procedures: benefits, costs, risks
- Part of the San Andreas Fault may be preparing for an earthquake
- Happy Eid Al-Fitr, let's rebuild brotherhood
- Mat Kearney performs a concert on the field during Oregon's spring game
- No. 10 Florida wins series against No. 5 Tigers in walk-off mode
- China's Xi meets Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in show of support
- Matthew Sweet at the Magic Bag, 5 things to know – The Oakland Press