US stocks fall ahead of CPI inflation data





U.S. stocks fell Tuesday as investors bided their time until a key inflation report is released and potentially sheds light on the direction of interest rates. By mid-morning, the three main indices reversed the gains of the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) led the downtrend, falling about 0.7%, or more than 250 points. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell about 0.3%. Stocks were traded ahead of Wednesday's consumer price index release, seen as a pivotal point for a market facing a slower next rise after a strong first quarter. Investors are increasingly less confident that the Federal Reserve will succeed in implementing the three rate cuts it plans for this year, given the U.S. economy's continued show of strength. This has intensified the focus on CPI figures for March, and any sign that inflation has started to ease again will be seen as an invitation for a policy change in June. At the same time, fading rate cut hopes helped push the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) near a five-month high, another potential headwind for stocks, the level of 5% being considered the main point of concern. The benchmark yield slipped about 5 basis points on Tuesday to trade around 4.4%. At the same time, rising metal prices have raised concerns about a pass-through effect on inflation. Copper (HG=F), a key industrial input, rose about 0.7% early Tuesday, adding to a 10% year-to-date gain that has sparked talk of a new market bullish. Gold (GC=F) climbed above $2,380 an ounce, extending its rally to hit a new record high. Another catalyst on the horizon is the start of the first-quarter earnings season, which kicks off in earnest Friday with results from companies like Citigroup (C), JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC). Check on raw materials: gold and oil prices soar Commodity prices are climbing as gold (GC=F) hits a new record high while debate intensifies over whether or not oil prices will reach $100 per barrel. The price of gold has risen over the past eight trading sessions, despite recently revised expectations that interest rate cuts may be smaller than initially expected this year. In a note released Monday, Bank of America said the price of gold could recover to $3,000 per ounce by 2025. Prices are currently trading above $2,380 per ounce. At the same time, energy prices remain a major risk to inflation after being the main contributor to the CPI figures in recent months. WTI crude oil (CL=F) is currently trading around $86 per barrel while Brent crude (BZ=F) prices have climbed above $90 per barrel. "Brent rebounded to $91 per barrel because the market now priced in a firmer demand outlook and some geopolitical downside risks to oil supply, which together boosted positioning and valuation," he said. said Goldman Sachs in a new research note published on Sunday. Still, the team does not expect prices to reach $100 this year, largely due to strong demand expectations and a lack of additional geopolitical supply. (Source: Goldman Sachs)

Are you worried about a recession this year? This economist is… Here's a word we haven't heard economists use in over a year: recession. But it could come back into the market debate at some point this summer, especially if interest rates are not cut and actually stay high for longer. I just had coffee with Visa's amazing economist, Wayne Best, here at Yahoo Finance headquarters in New York and was really impressed with the work his team is doing with consumers. He showed me a chart his team recently developed, analyzing recession risks for this year by state. California was one of those at-risk regions (like many others), in part because of increases caused by higher hourly wages, Best said. High interest rates could also contribute. That said, don't expect a recession tomorrow. Visa data shows a strong propensity to travel and spend on services in the coming months. It's just a nuance that no one is talking about in the markets right now, which is why I wanted to put it on your radar today!

Stocks reverse previous gains All three major indexes reversed gains from the previous session on Tuesday, just ahead of Wednesday's critical CPI report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) led the downtrend, falling about 0.7%, or more than 250 points. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell about 0.3%.

Could no rate cut be considered? Markets are only expecting two and a half 25 basis point cuts this year, compared to six cuts expected at the start of the year, according to Bloomberg data. As investors reflect on the Fed's recent statements and adopt a “higher for longer” interest rate mentality, a key question arises: Does the U.S. economy really need rate cuts? “[The Fed] “The Fed wants to cut rates, but the economy is standing in the way,” Steven Ricchiuto, chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA, told Yahoo Finance Live early Tuesday. “The Fed is fighting the economy. In particular, they're fighting American consumers, and that's a fight I wouldn't want to get involved in.” Ricchiuto, who does not expect the central bank to cut interest rates this year, added that there are some upside risks if interest rates remain unchanged. “If the Federal Reserve were to cut interest rates without the data justifying it, then you could enter an environment where you start to incorporate a 3% inflation psychology into the market, as opposed to a 3% inflation psychology. “inflation of 2%”, he explained. “This moves the fair value trading range of the 10-year security sideways upwards.” The 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) is currently hovering near its highest level in five months, with the 5% level seen as the main point of concern. If Treasury yields rise, “that will be a real problem in terms of the overall economic outlook, because it will clearly have significant negative effects on the ability of households to purchase housing,” Ricchiuto said. The Fed is fighting the economy, in particular, it's fighting American consumers, and that's a fight I wouldn't want to get involved in, said Steven Ricchiuto, chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA. pic.twitter.com/yG3eo5yPRZ Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) April 9, 2024

US stocks rise as investors await critical inflation data U.S. stocks climbed higher on Tuesday as investors await key CPI data, due Wednesday morning. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose about 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) jumped about 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added about 0.1%, or about 50 points. Meanwhile, fading rate cut hopes helped push the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) near its highest level in five months. The benchmark yield slipped about 3 basis points on Tuesday to trade around 4.4%.

Teenagers limit their spending, but not everywhere Teenagers are cutting back on their spending, according to Piper Sandler's latest “Taking Stock” study released this morning. The spring survey showed that teens' reported spending fell 6% year over year to $2,263, and was up just 1% from the fall. The biggest winner in the category is cosmetics. Beauty spending has reached its highest level since spring 2018, which is interesting in that Ulta (ULTA) CEO David Kimbell warned last week of a slowdown in beauty spending. industry (its share price was shaken). Elf Beauty (ELF) has gained the largest market share compared to its competitors, according to the survey. Teenagers limit their spending. (Piper Sandler)

PC recovery continues Keep an eye on shares of PC makers Dell (DELL) and HP Inc. (HP) today. Computer industry company Canalys said Tuesday that total shipments of desktop and laptop computers grew 3.2% annually to 57.2 million units in the first trimester. The research group says this is a sign of increasing demand ahead of catalysts arriving later this year, such as the arrival of AI PCs and the Windows 11 update. Growth in the first quarter of 2024 bodes well for a strong PC market throughout the year, said Ishan Dutt, principal analyst at Canalys. Sellers and the network have gone through the final stages of inventory correction, and macroeconomic conditions in some markets continue to limit demand. But the strength of the refresh opportunity, particularly from businesses, is beginning to be felt. The market is expected to strengthen in the coming quarters as customers prioritize upgrades in preparation for a large-scale transition to Windows 11.” PC recovery continues. (Canalys)

