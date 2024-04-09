Business
US stocks fall ahead of CPI inflation data
U.S. stocks fell Tuesday as investors bided their time until a key inflation report is released and potentially sheds light on the direction of interest rates.
By mid-morning, the three main indices reversed the gains of the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) led the downtrend, falling about 0.7%, or more than 250 points. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell about 0.3%.
Stocks were traded ahead of Wednesday's consumer price index release, seen as a pivotal point for a market facing a slower next rise after a strong first quarter.
Investors are increasingly less confident that the Federal Reserve will succeed in implementing the three rate cuts it plans for this year, given the U.S. economy's continued show of strength. This has intensified the focus on CPI figures for March, and any sign that inflation has started to ease again will be seen as an invitation for a policy change in June.
At the same time, fading rate cut hopes helped push the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) near a five-month high, another potential headwind for stocks, the level of 5% being considered the main point of concern. The benchmark yield slipped about 5 basis points on Tuesday to trade around 4.4%.
At the same time, rising metal prices have raised concerns about a pass-through effect on inflation. Copper (HG=F), a key industrial input, rose about 0.7% early Tuesday, adding to a 10% year-to-date gain that has sparked talk of a new market bullish. Gold (GC=F) climbed above $2,380 an ounce, extending its rally to hit a new record high.
Another catalyst on the horizon is the start of the first-quarter earnings season, which kicks off in earnest Friday with results from companies like Citigroup (C), JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC).
