Norfolk Southern reaches $600 million deal to settle East Palestine derailment lawsuit

Norfolk Southern reached a $600 million settlement which, if approved by a court, will resolve all lawsuits covering thousands of residents within a 20-mile radius of 2023 Derailment in East Palestine, Ohio that released more than a million pounds of hazardous chemicals into the ground, water and air. The railroad said the settlement was intended to offset costs related to the spill that sent a plume of toxic smoke into the air and displaced many residents and businesses. But Norfolk Southern admitted no liability or wrongdoing as a result of the settlement. Individuals and businesses will be able to use the compensation resulting from the settlement in any way they deem appropriate to address potential negative impacts of the derailment, the company said in a statement. This could include health care needs and medical monitoring, restoration and diminution of property, and compensation for any net loss of business. The class-action settlement, which consolidated 31 separate cases, also allows residents within a 10-mile radius of the derailment to receive additional compensation. In a court filing Tuesday, the plaintiffs said they plan to file a motion with the judge to approve the settlement within 10 days. Lawyers representing the claimants said they hope to make the claims process easy and efficient and start sending payments by the end of 2024. We believe this is a fair, reasonable and adequate outcome for the community on many levels, not the least of which is the speed of resolution and the overall amount of rewards residents can expect, which will be important to those most affected by the derailment, Seth Katz of Burg Simpson Eldredge Hersh & Jardine, M. Elizabeth Graham of Grant & Eisenhofer, Jayne Conroy of Simmons Hanly Conroy and T. Michael Morgan of Morgan & Morgan said in a combined statement . Following the derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train on February 3, 2023, residents were ordered to temporarily evacuate. State and federal environmental officials say tests show the city's air and water are now safe, but some residents still complain of health problems, including burning sensations in the eyes, tingling in the lips, heaviness in the chest and swelling of the lymph nodes. necks and groins. Since then, the company says it has spent $104 million on community aid in eastern Palestine and surrounding areas, $4.3 million to upgrade the region's drinking water infrastructure and $500,000 for economic development, among other contributions. Eastern Palestine has 5,000 inhabitants. But several class-action lawsuits claim the company hasn't done enough to remediate toxic chemicals released into the area. They also accused Norfolk Southern of negligence. THE Latest update from EPAfollowing the derailment, it was noted that among several changes in the region's environment, deceased fish were observed by response personnel during a sulfur flow during routine monitoring of waterways on April 5. The investigation determined that the fish were killed while swimming through pumps that diverted the water from sulfur, and the EPA asked Norfolk Southern to remediate the waterway and determine a better plan. Among the company's questionable decisions was a massive, controlled burn that released toxic chemicals into the air three days after the derailment. The train company said there was an imminent risk of an uncontrolled explosion if the chemicals were not released and burned. Officials on the ground who authorized the controlled burn were told they had only minutes to make a decision before an explosion. But the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board told a Senate hearing last month that controlled burning was not necessary. Shares of Norfolk Southern (NSC) fell 1.5%. This story has been updated with additional context and developments.

