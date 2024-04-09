Asian stocks rise as market focuses on signs of interest rate cuts





TOKYO Asian stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday, with investors mainly focused on the U.S. inflation report and what it means for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Oil prices rose while US futures were mixed. The yen weakened, approaching a 34-year low. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.1% in morning trading to 39,773.13. The yen stagnated as the U.S. dollar climbed as high as 151.88 Japanese yen, closing in on its 34-year high of 151.97 yen hit in late March. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose for a second day, adding 0.7% to 16,856.41, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.2% to 3,041.30. In South Korea, the Kospi lost 0.3% to 2,710.41 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.4% to 7,822.40. An update to the U.S. consumer price index is expected later Wednesday. The upbeat sentiment stemming from Friday's jobs report, where indexes jumped following wage growth data suggesting contained inflationary pressures, set the stage for a shock event as the next index release of consumer prices seems larger than life, said Stephen Innes, managing partner. at SPI Asset Management. U.S. stock indexes were virtually at a standstill Monday as trading calmed after a whirlwind few days, leaving them just shy of their record highs. The S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1% to 5,202.39. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than 0.1% to 38,892.80, while the Nasdaq composite edged up 5 points to 16,253.96. A chain of reports showing inflation and the economy remained hotter than expected has led investors to delay their forecasts for when rate relief might arrive. This week features several hot spots that could further shift expectations. In addition to Wednesday's report on inflation felt by U.S. consumers at the cash registers, there will be reports on inflation at the wholesale level and on expectations for future inflation among U.S. households. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said recently that it still expects interest rate cuts this year, but that the central bank needs further confirmation that inflation is heading toward its 2% target. The Fed is keeping its main interest rate at the highest level since 2001, hoping to shrink the economy and investment prices enough to bring inflation under control. The risk of keeping rates too high for too long is to cause a recession. Friday surprisingly strong jobs report showed that workers' average hourly wages behaved as expected, even though employers hired many more workers than expected last month. But critics say stock prices already look expensive given their huge rise of more than 20% between November and March. That means hitting ambitious earnings forecasts has become paramount, according to Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Economic growth is a good thing, but complacency about its implications is not, she said. To that end, this week will mark the start of the final earnings release season. Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan Chase and other banks will be at the top of the bill from the first days of the reporting period. Analysts expect S&P 500 companies to post a third straight quarter of growth. In the bond market, Treasury yields rose to add to their gains for the year so far on dwindling expectations for rate cuts. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.42% from less than 3.90% at the start of the year. Benchmark U.S. crude gained 10 cents to $86.53 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, was 17 cents higher at $90.55 a barrel. In currency trading, the euro costs $1.0857, little change from $1.0856.

