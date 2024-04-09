Here's What's Driving Wall Street's Latest, Highest Forecast for the S&P 500





By Isabelle Wang AI craze, bull market momentum and potential Fed rate cuts all support Wells Fargo's upgrade to the benchmark stock index's outlook. Wells Fargo on Monday raised its year-end target for the S&P 500 stock index to 5,535 points from 4,625, implying an additional increase of more than 6% from Monday's trading level. Bull market momentum, optimism around artificial intelligence and possible easing of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve are poised to generate more upside for U.S. stocks over the remainder of 2024, analysts said shares of Wells Fargo Securities. That forecast appears to be the highest target for the large-cap benchmark SPX among the largest Wall Street banks and research firms tracked by MarketWatch. Oppenheimer Asset Management and Société Générale last month raised their year-end targets for the S&P 500 to 5,500, from 5,200 and 4,750, respectively. See: Wall Street revamps 2024 targets for S&P 500 after record stock rally “In our view, AI's bull market, secular growth, and index concentration have shifted investors' attention away from traditional valuation metrics toward longer-term growth and discount metrics,” said Christopher Harvey and Gary Liebowitz, equity analysts at Wells Fargo. in a customer note on Monday. Analysts also raised their 2025 earnings estimate for the S&P 500 from $250 to $270, and said they forecast a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 20.5 times for the index – citing improving U.S. economic growth and “superior margin expansion” relative to higher profits. margin stocks in the information technology XX: SP500.45 and communications services XX: SP500.50 sectors. Mega-cap technology companies have propelled U.S. stocks to a record high in the first quarter of 2024. The S&P 500 is up 9.3% so far this year, trading at 5,202 in early afternoon trade on Monday, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP was up 8.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 3.4% year to date, according to FactSet data. Not only has AI's centuries-old history prompted investors to accept high stock multiples for the S&P 500, but the central bank's monetary cycle and beating earnings expectations for some of the momentum stocks have also been, Harvey and Liebowitz said. See: Fed Funds Futures Hint at June Rate Cut Doubts as Inflation Data Looms In March, policymakers still widely expected the Fed to cut interest rates three times in 2024 – even as some traders in the government bond industry and federal funds futures market began to wondering if the central bank would start reducing borrowing costs in June. as we had planned. U.S. government debt yields rose on Monday, with the 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y up 4 basis points to around 4.43%, as investors awaited Wednesday's report on the price index for consumption in March. Fed funds futures on Monday indicated a 51% chance that the Fed will cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points in June, after showing on Monday a less than 50% chance, according to the CME FedWatch tool. See: Good news on inflation? The Fed could achieve this with CPI this week. Looking ahead, Harvey and Liebowitz anticipate “a spike in volatility” in the stock market in the first half of 2024, while a “meltdown” in the second half seems increasingly likely – in part due to political developments that would favor larger mergers – and acquisitions activity, and partly fueled by a possible multi-year easing cycle that would encourage risk-taking among investors. Against this backdrop, Wells Fargo analysts said they believe the best way to manage a portfolio's market risk and return is to “bolster” the communications sector with more defensive stocks in the communications sectors. Healthcare XX:SP500.35 and Utilities XX:SP500.55, which “allows investors to participate on the upside while providing attractive protection on the downside,” Harvey and Liebowitz wrote Monday. -Isabel Wang This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 04-09-24 0405ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/2024040918/heres-what-driving-wall-streets-newest-and-highest-sp-500-forecast The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos