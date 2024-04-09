NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stock indexes are falling Tuesday as traders make their final moves ahead of several potentially market-moving reports later in the week.

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in afternoon trading after erasing a modest, early gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 143 points, or 0.4%, as of 1:16 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.1%.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated update on U.S. consumer inflation. This week will also bring more reports on inflation, as major U.S. companies begin releasing their reports on the profits they made in the first three months of the year.

The question hanging over Wall Street is whether inflation will slow enough to convince the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates that traders want and bet on. Certain doubts crept in following a series of hotter -that- expectedreports on the economy, and traders now expect only two or three rate cuts this year. Some even mention the possibility of zero reductions. That's down from expectations of six or seven cuts at the beginning of the yearaccording to data from the CME group.

The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level in more than two decades, and the fear is that rates too high for too long could cause a recession.

If fewer cuts occur this year, the onus will be on companies to generate strong earnings growth to justify the sharp moves in stock prices since the fall. The S&P 500 soared more than 20% from November to March and set several records along the way. Critics say stock prices look expensive by several measures, and either earnings need to rise or interest rates need to fall to make them more reasonable.

Bank of America strategists expect Wednesday's inflation update to show a slowdown after ignoring food and energy prices, which can zigzag sharply. Such an outcome would likely raise traders' expectations for a June rate cut, which the market currently views as slightly better than a coin toss probability.

Although rising oil prices this year have sparked concerns about a knock-on effect on inflation, oil is likely to rise well above levels seen even during the Russia-L. Ukraine to have a significant impact on underlying inflation, Bank of America strategist. said in a BofA Global Research report.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 1.4% a barrel to $85.24, bringing its gain for the year so far below 20%. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 1.1% to $89.41.

On Wall Street, some of the biggest winners from the market frenzy over artificial intelligence technology gave up some of their monster gains to drag the market lower.

Nvidia fell 3%, and because it's one of the the biggest stocks on Wall Streetthat's the main force driving down the S&P 500. Super Micro Computer fell 3.4%, even though its stock has still more than tripled so far this year.

Tilray Brands fell 19.3% after the cannabis company reported revenue growth for its latest quarter that was weaker than analysts expected.

Norfolk Southern rose 1.7% even though the railroad reported preliminary first-quarter results that fell short of analysts' expectations.

This too agreed to pay $600 million in a class action settlement related to a fiery train derailment last year in eastern Ohio. The company said the agreement, if approved by the court, will resolve all class action claims within a 20-mile radius of the derailment and personal injury claims within a 10-mile radius for those who choose to participate in it.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.37% from 4.42% Monday evening.

In Europe, stock indices fell ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank decision on interest rates. Many investors expect rates to remain stable.

Stock indexes were mixed in Asia, with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumping 1.1% but South Korea's Kospi falling 0.5%.

AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.