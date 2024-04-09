Scott works to overturn CFPB credit card fee rule

Washington DC Today, Ranking Member Tim Scott (R-S.C.) introduced a measure to overturn the Consumer Financial Protection Bureaus' (CFPB) rule capping late penalties for credit cards. Ranking Member Scotts Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution has support from Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee and members of the Republican Conference.

Senators John Thune (RS.D.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Mike Rounds (RS .D.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Katie Britt (R-Ala.) all joined the ranking member on the resolution, arguing that the CFPB rule would reduce the availability of credit card products to those who need them most, raise rates for many borrowers who carry a balance but pay on time. , and increase the likelihood of late payments at all levels.

As Americans struggle to keep pace with record inflation under President Biden, now is not the time to play political games that limit access to credit. But that's exactly what the CFPB's rule to limit credit card late fees will do: It will decrease the availability of important credit card products and financial services, especially for Americans who have them. Not needed anymore. Legal and contractually agreed-upon payment incentives promote financial discipline and accountability, and this rule shows that the CFPB is focused more on political arguments than on policies that protect consumers. » Ranking Member Scott said.

The CRA resolution has the support of the Consumer Bankers Association, Americas Credit Unions, Independent Community Bankers of America, Bank Policy Institute, American Bankers Association, Americans for Tax Reform, Competitive Enterprise Institute and of the United States Chamber of Commerce.

Background:

In April 2023, Ranking Member Scott led eight Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee in a letter to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Rohit Chopra criticizing the agency's attempt to demonize incentives common sense that promotes financial responsibility while highlighting the harm the rule would have on. the cost and availability of credit for American consumers.

At a committee hearing in June 2023, Ranking Member Scott rebuked Director Chopra's public pressure campaign that falsely characterizes legitimate payment incentives as unwanted fees or illegal fees, noting that this sweeping initiative brings together legitimate, standard credit card late fees along with White House policy efforts to reduce fees in other sectors.

In March, when the CFPB finalized its rule on credit card late fees, Ranking Member Scott pledged to fight the rule to continue providing services to those who need them most . Today's filing of the CRA resolution will protect access to credit card products for low-income consumers and prevent interest rate increases for responsible borrowers.

###