Lucid shares rise on record shipments, but bear still calls them 'anemic'





By Emily Bary Lucid deliveries come as electric vehicle sector faces tough times Lucid Group Inc. released just one sentence Tuesday morning, but it's sending its stock higher. The one-sentence release contained Lucid's (LCID) delivery figures for the March quarter. The company delivered 1,967 vehicles and produced 1,728. Lucid shares are up 3% in Tuesday trading. FactSet doesn't compile consensus expectations for Lucid's production and delivery numbers, but CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson called the electric vehicle company's latest revelations a “mixed bag.” He expected 1,850 units of production and delivery. Nelson maintained his “strong sell” rating on the shares following the release of the numbers. “While [Lucid’s] Quarterly deliveries of 1,967 units represented a record high…The company remains well short of achieving the scale needed to reduce its unit costs,” he wrote. “The results imply that [Lucid’s] cash burn rates remain extremely high and its runway is clearly shortening. » Lucid said last month that its majority shareholder, Ayar Third Investment Co., planned to buy $1 billion worth of its shares. Read: Electric vehicle maker Lucid recovers after $1 billion investment by majority shareholder as it burns through cash The electric vehicle sector has struggled of late, as smaller players deal with the liquidity needs of running capital-intensive businesses, while industry titans like Tesla Inc. ( TSLA) are grappling with cooling consumer demand as well as increased competition. Tesla disappointed Wall Street with its own delivery numbers earlier in April, and the company denounced “the first phase of the production ramp of the updated Model 3 at our Fremont factory and factory closures resulting from diversions transportation caused by the Red Sea conflict and an arson at Gigafactory Berlin.” But a Deutsche Bank analyst said demand problems in the United States had helped fuel the company's delivery failures. Read more: Tesla stock plummets as delivery numbers miss the mark by a wide margin -Émilie Bary This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 04-09-24 1126HE Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

