Kingsway to Host Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, May 20, 2024 | Nation and world

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / (NYSE: KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (“Kingsway” or the “Company”) announced today that it will host an Investor Day following its annual general meeting of shareholders At New York. City on Monday May 20, 2024.
President and Chief Executive Officer John T. Fitzgerald, along with Kent A. Hansen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and members of the management team will discuss a range of topics covering the Company's operations , long-term growth strategy and financial structure. . Prepared presentations will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and continue until approximately noon. Additionally, the Company will host a cocktail reception later today at another location starting at 5 p.m. ET.
Event details
The Investor Day will take place at the New York Stock Exchange (RSVP required) and will also be available virtually on the investors section of the Company's website: https://kingsway-financial.com/. Those wishing to attend the Investor Day in person, as well as the off-site cocktail reception, can RSVP by emailing [email protected].
A live webcast, including video, audio and presentation slides, will be available on www.kingswayfinancial.com at the time of the meeting. Those who attend virtually will also have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A session following the presentation.
About the company
Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. Kingsway's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KFS”.
The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries. IWS ( iwsgroup.com ), Penn Guarantee ( pennwarranty.com ), Preferred guarantees ( preferredguarantees.com ) And Trinity Warranty Solutions ( trinitywarranty.com ).
The Company serves the business services sector through its operating subsidiaries CSuite ( csuitefinancialpartners.com ), Delight ( ravixgroup.com ), Secure nursing service ( securenursing.com ), SPI Software (spisoftware.com ) And Digital Diagnostics, Inc. ( ddimagingusa.com).
