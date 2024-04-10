NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes remained virtually at a standstill Tuesday as traders made their final moves ahead of potentially market-moving reports.

THE & The P 500 edged up 7.52 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,209.91 after barely moving the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 9.13 points, or less than 0.1%, to 38,883.67, while the Nasdaq composite rose 52.68, or 0.3%, to 16,306.64 .

Treasury yields eased in the bond market ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated update on U.S. consumer inflation. This week will also bring more reports on inflation, as major U.S. companies begin releasing their reports on the profits they made in the first three months of the year.

The dominant question hanging over Wall Street is whether inflation will cool enough to convince the Federal Reserve to make the interest rate cuts that traders are demanding and betting on.

Some doubts have crept in following a series of warmer-than-expected economic reports, and traders now expect only two or three rate cuts this year. Some even talk about the possibility of a zero. This is down from forecasts at the start of the year which called for six or seven reductions, according to data from the CME group.

The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level in more than two decades, and the fear is that rates too high for too long could cause a recession.

If fewer cuts occur this year, the onus will be on companies to generate strong earnings growth to justify the S's nearly 25% jump. & P500 since the end of October. Critics say stock prices look expensive by several measures, and either earnings need to rise or interest rates need to fall to make them more reasonable.

Bank of America strategists expect Wednesday's inflation update to show a slowdown after ignoring food and energy prices, which can zigzag sharply. Such an outcome would likely raise traders' expectations for a June rate cut, which the market currently views as slightly better than a coin toss probability.

Although rising oil prices this year have sparked concerns about a knock-on effect on inflation, oil is likely to rise well above levels seen even during the Russia-L. Ukraine to have a significant impact on underlying inflation, Bank of America strategists believe. said in a BofA Global Research report.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.20 a barrel to $85.23, cutting its gain for the year to less than 20%. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 96 cents to $89.42 a barrel.

On Wall Street, Apple helped give the S a boost & P 500 higher up 0.7%. It narrowed its loss for the year to just under 12%.

Norfolk Southern rose 1.3% even though the railroad reported preliminary first-quarter results that fell short of analysts' expectations.

He agreed to pay $600 million in a class-action lawsuit related to a fiery train derailment last year in eastern Ohio. The company said the agreement, if approved by the court, will resolve all class action claims within a 20-mile radius of the derailment and personal injury claims within a 10-mile radius for those who choose to participate in it.

Some of Wall Street's biggest losses came from the same stocks that were the biggest winners in the market frenzy around artificial intelligence technology.

Nvidia fell 2%, and since it is one of the largest stocks in the market, this is the heaviest force weighing on the S. & P 500. Super Micro Computer fell 2.6%, although its stock has still more than tripled so far this year.

Tilray Brands fell 20.7% after the cannabis company reported revenue growth for its latest quarter that was weaker than analysts expected.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.35% from 4.42% Monday evening.

In Europe, stock indices fell ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank decision on interest rates. Many investors expect rates to remain stable.

Stock indexes were mixed in Asia, with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumping 1.1% but South Korea's Kospi falling 0.5%.

AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.