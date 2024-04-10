Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the afternoon of April 9, 2024 in New York.

Stocks fell Wednesday after March inflation data came in higher than expected, likely delaying interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve that investors had been waiting for.

THE Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 402 points, or 1%. THE S&P500 And Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.9% each.

With the exception of energy, all sectors of the broad market index were in the red for the day. Real estate fell more than 3%, leading the day's sector losses. The S&P 500 was treading water in April ahead of this inflation report after a strong start to the year where the benchmark index rebounded 10% for its best first-quarter gain in five years.

The CPI in March rose 0.4% month-on-month and 3.5% year-over-year, compared with estimates of a 0.3% month-on-month increase and 3.4% year-over-year increase, according to the economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, accelerated 0.4% from the previous month while increasing 3.8% from a year ago, versus estimates of 0.3% and 3.7% respectively. In April, the CPI increased at an annual rate of 3.2% for all products.

Federal funds futures data now suggests just a 20.6% chance that the Fed will cut rates at its June meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Traders are now betting that the first rate cut will likely come at the central bank's meeting in September.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, a benchmark for mortgages and other loans, rose above 4.5% as March CPI reaccelerated from the previous month, defying a Federal Reserve hoping that the inflation returns to its target of 2%. The 2-year Treasury yield has climbed to almost 5%.

Bank stocks, including JPMorgan Chase and industrial actions like caterpillar , slipped 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively, on concerns that higher rates would begin to choke the economy. Once-hot tech stocks Microsoft And Apple also fell by 1% each.

“As we continue to see several consecutive higher-than-expected reports, it becomes more difficult for the Fed to advocate a rate cut in the near future,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer of Independent Advisor Alliance.

Although markets managed to shake off the high inflation numbers of January and February, signs of persistent inflation are fueling Wednesday's slowdown, according to Eric Diton, president and CEO of The Wealth Alliance.

“It's as good a catalyst as any. I don't think it's the end of the bull market. But I think it's an excuse for a lot of people who have made a lot of gains to take advantage of it. from the table,” Diton said.

Besides the important inflation report released on Wednesday, investors are also looking forward to the minutes of last month's Fed meeting. They will be looking for clues about where policymakers stand on expected rate cuts this year. These will be released at 2 p.m. ET.