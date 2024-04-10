A handful of AI companies evaluate stock market listings





A New York Stock Exchange An executive says several artificial intelligence (AI) startups are considering going public. I would argue that the majority of truly pure-play, AI-focused companies still finance primarily in private markets, Michael Harrisglobal head of capital markets at the exchange, said at the Informations Private Capital conference on Tuesday (April 9). But we have seen a handful of companies that are at least considering going through the process,” added Harris, whose comments were reported by Bloomberg News. According to this report, Harris said that most of the AI ​​startups he said are considering initial public offerings (IPOs) are engaged in enterprise products. He also said those registrations might not happen this year. As Bloomberg points out, the launch of OpenAIs ChatGPT in late 2022 marked the start of a wave of AI startups creating generative AI tools and increasing billions of dollars in the process of venture capital firms and tech giants like Amazon, Google And Microsoft. The report also notes recent demand for public offerings, particularly from AI-related companies. Redditaccording to the report, the price jumped after being made publicafter selling investors on how it could benefit from licensing its data to develop AI systems. Elsewhere in the AI ​​space, PYMNTS explored on Wednesday (April 10) how the technology is impacting the organizational structure of almost every company in the payments industry. For example, AI helped achieve what was arguably one of the Visas most publicized new product launches with Visa Protectionwhich uses AI to prevent fraud during account-to-account and cardless payments. HAS American ExpressCEO Stephen Squeri dedicated part of last month's shareholder letter to announcing the creation of a new Generative AI Council that includes technology, data science, risk management, legal and strategic teams to evaluate and give green light for the deployment of generative AI throughout the company. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimonmeanwhile, recently announced the appointment of an as-yet-unnamed director of data and analytics. All of these developments reflect the significant impact of AI on the payments industry, PYMNTS wrote. Couple the emergence of AI with recent reductions in trading, and you have an urgent need to put data monetization at the top of the agenda. And given the state of executive branch decisions on AI, as measured at the end of last year, it comes just in time.

