



NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stock indexes remained virtually at a standstill again Tuesday as traders made their final moves ahead of some potentially market-moving reports. The S&P 500 edged up 7.52 points, or 0.1%, to 5,209.91 after barely moving the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 9.13 points, or less than 0.1%, to 38,883.67, while the Nasdaq composite rose 52.68, or 0.3%, to 16,306.64 . Treasury yields eased in the bond market ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated update on U.S. consumer inflation. This week will also bring more reports on inflation, as major U.S. companies begin releasing their reports on the profits they made in the first three months of the year. The dominant question hanging over Wall Street is whether inflation will slow enough to convince the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates that traders want and bet on.

Certain doubts crept in following a series of hotter -that- expectedreports on the economy, and traders now expect only two or three rate cuts this year. Some even talk about the possibility of a zero. This is down compared to forecasts at the beginning of the year for six or seven cuts, according to data from the CME group. The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level in more than two decades, and the fear is that rates too high for too long could cause a recession. If fewer cuts occur this year, the onus will be on companies to generate strong earnings growth to justify the S&P 500's nearly 25% jump since late October. Critics say stock prices look expensive by several measures, and either earnings need to rise or interest rates need to fall to make them more reasonable. Bank of America strategists expect Wednesday's inflation update to show a slowdown after ignoring food and energy prices, which can zigzag sharply. Such an outcome would likely raise traders' expectations for a June rate cut, which the market currently views as slightly better than a coin toss probability.

Although rising oil prices this year have sparked concerns about a knock-on effect on inflation, oil is likely to rise well above levels seen even during the Russia-L. Ukraine to have a significant impact on underlying inflation, Bank of America strategists believe. said in a BofA Global Research report. Benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.20 a barrel to $85.23, cutting its gain for the year to less than 20%. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 96 cents to $89.42 a barrel. On Wall Street, Apple helped push the S&P 500 up 0.7%. It narrowed its loss for the year to just under 12%. Norfolk Southern rose 1.3% even though the railroad reported preliminary first-quarter results that fell short of analysts' expectations.

He agreed to pay $600 million in a class action settlement related to a fiery train derailment last year in eastern Ohio. The company said the agreement, if approved by the court, will resolve all class action claims within a 20-mile radius of the derailment and personal injury claims within a 10-mile radius for those who choose to participate in it. Some of Wall Street's biggest losses have come from the same stocks that have been the biggest winners in the market frenzy around artificial intelligence technology. Nvidia fell 2%, and because it's one of the the biggest stocks on the marketit was the heaviest force weighing on the S&P 500. Super Micro Computer fell 2.6%, even though its stock has still more than tripled so far this year. Tilray Brands fell 20.7% after the cannabis company reported revenue growth for its latest quarter that was weaker than analysts expected.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.35% from 4.42% Monday evening. In Europe, stock indices fell ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank decision on interest rates. Many investors expect rates to remain stable. Stock indexes were mixed in Asia, with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumping 1.1% but South Korea's Kospi falling 0.5%.

