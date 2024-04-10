Stubbornly high US inflation became higher than expected in March





Soaring gas prices and sky-high mortgages and rents caused inflation to rise more than expected in March, adding to Americans' prolonged and painful battle with high costs. This could force the Federal Reserve to maintain its higher penalty rates for longer.

U.S. consumer prices recovered last month, rising 3.5% for the 12 months ended in March, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This represents a considerable increase from the 3.2% rate recorded in February and is the highest annual gain in the last six months. Friday's report further highlights that the path to lower inflation remains extremely rocky and continues to strain Americans' hard-earned finances and that easing of monetary policy may not happen soon .

President Joe Biden acknowledged Wednesday that more needs to be done to reduce inflation.

Today's report shows that inflation has fallen more than 60% from its peak, but we still have more to do to reduce costs for hard-working families. Prices are still too high for housing and groceries, even though prices for major household items like milk and eggs are lower than a year ago, Biden said in a statement.

Inflation has been a blight on Biden's presidency, with voters consistently giving him poor marks for his handling of the economy.

You can say goodbye to an interest rate cut in June, Greg McBride, Bankrate's chief financial analyst, wrote in a commentary published Wednesday. Following the release of the report, the market's probability of a rate cut in June fell to 21%, down from 53% on Tuesday and 73% last month, according to the report. CME FedWatch Tool.

US stocks fell on Wednesday after the release of higher-than-expected inflation data, with the blue-chip Dow Jones falling more than 500 points. The S&P 500 lost 1% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1%.

On a monthly basis, prices remained unchanged from the 0.4% increase recorded in February.

Gasoline and housing costs contributed to more than half of that monthly increase, but the price increases were widespread, according to the BLS. Aside from falling prices in just a few used and new car categories, as well as fuel oil or keeping prices stable (grocery store food), prices increased in almost every major category last month.

Economists expected a monthly increase of 0.3% and an annual rate of 3.4%, according to FactSet consensus estimates.

The Fed wants to see significant progress on inflation before it begins cutting rates.

The pace of price increases slowed markedly in 2023, but that progress not only hit a roadblock to start this year, it has also reversed itself.

Since the overall index can be heavily influenced by highly volatile categories such as food and energy, central bankers often look closely at the core index that excludes these categories.

However, the core CPI did not slow down as expected.

Excluding the price of gasoline and food products, categories which tend to be more volatile, core inflation increased by 0.4% compared to the previous month, bringing the annual rate to 3.8%, or the same level as in February. Economists had expected a monthly gain of 0.3% and a decline in the annual rate to 3.7%, according to FactSet.

The overall figure was expected to rise due to energy prices, but the fact that the core came in hotter than expected is a real disappointment, Tyler Schipper, assistant professor of economics and science, told CNN. in data analysis at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. . That's the number to focus on in terms of underlying inflation trends, and they're very persistent and very stubborn.

On a three-month annualized basis, core inflation stands at 4.5%, Sarah House, managing director and senior economist at Wells Fargo, told CNN.

The housing component of inflation has proven frustrating to economists and other observers because although the government's time-lag assessment of housing costs remains high, more recent private sources of data have shown a cooling of rents over the past year.

On an annual basis, the housing index in the March CPI was unchanged from the rate of 5.7% observed a month earlier.

Housing has been a little firmer, and I think that continues to raise doubts about how quickly and to what extent housing inflation can calm down, House said.

It’s not just about keeping service inflation in the mud. The non-housing services index continued to outpace headline inflation, up 0.5% for the month and 5.3% for the year, the report said.

Medical care services, whose prices fell slightly in February, rebounded 0.6% last month. Auto insurance rose 2.6%, bringing the annual price increase to 22.2%.

We still see very stubborn services inflation, she said. This is what the Fed has really focused on. They feel like they have a better handle on the prices of goods and what's going to happen in the future, but they're still not seeing the improvement they need in the services sector to continue to drive down prices. inflation significantly this year.

Since pandemic-related supply chain issues were resolved, the goods sector has contributed to the decline in overall inflation, as prices there have not only slowed, but, in some cases, outright fall.

However, supply chain pressures are mounting due to events such as the current turmoil in the Red Sea, the Panama Canal drought and the Key Bridge collapse that blocked Baltimore Harbor.

You're losing the disinflationary momentum in goods while you're still waiting for further progress in reducing services inflation, House said.

Economists have long expected that lower market-rate rents would help reduce housing inflation and overall inflation (the CPI's measure of housing prices comes with a lag in the way the BLS captures data and the natural lag effect of signing annual leases). But there is still hope on the service side, Schipper said.

Wages are one of the main inputs in services, and they have remained relatively stable and declined noticeably in the labor market, he said. Hopefully this starts to put some calming pressure on services in the long term.

Additionally, food prices (classified as home food in the CPI report) remained stable for the second consecutive month and restaurant prices slowed by 4.2% annually, the lowest rate since June 2021.

But even though food prices are no longer rising as they have been, Americans are still feeling the pressure of rising prices at service-related businesses as well as at the gas pump.

It will take a long time for inflation to return to a level where consumers no longer have to think about it in their daily lives, House said.

Prices will not return to where they were, so the best we can hope for is a moderation in the pace of price increases, she said. You're seeing some stabilization in some key areas like groceries; but overall, you're still going to see consumers bothered by the current pricing environment for some time.