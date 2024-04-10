Business
HII Recognized as a 2024 Best Employer for Excellence in Health and Wellness
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 9, 2024 HII (NYSE: HII), a global provider of engineering and defense technologies, was recognized today as one of the nation's leading companies for its exceptional commitment to improving the well- be of its employees through comprehensive and innovative benefits and initiatives. HII is among a group of 54 companies recognized by the Business Group on Health as winners of the 2024 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being Award.
According to the Business Group on Health, all 54 companies have demonstrably improved the health and well-being of their employees and their families through cutting-edge initiatives. Additionally, these companies have adopted innovative and effective approaches focused on critical workforce issues, such as mental health and health equity.
This top award for HII represents the progress we are making to offer a diverse combination of best-in-class benefits and wellness programs to our employees and their families,” said Edmond Hughes, executive vice president and chief business officer. HII human resources. . We are very proud to be recognized for the comprehensive portfolio of offerings we provide to our employees to ensure they can build careers and that they and their families can live their best lives, enjoying well- be physical, financial and emotional. We cannot succeed without them and we must continue to prioritize their safety and well-being.
The award, now in its 19th year, was announced in Tucson, Arizona, at the 2024 Business Group on Health Annual Conference. HII was one of three defense contractors on the list. The 2024 winners represented banking/financial services, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, professional services, technology and utilities, among others. A full list of winners is available here.
The successes of the 2024 honorees provide a road map for employers as they develop health and wellness strategies, said Pamela Rich, vice president of the Business Group. All winners deserve congratulations for their exemplary leadership.
####
About the Health Business Group
Business Group on Health is the leading nonprofit organization representing the perspectives of large employers on optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and employment solutions. well-being and health policy issues. The Business Group keeps its members informed of cutting-edge thinking and action on health care cost and delivery, financing, affordability and the health care system experience. The Business Group's members include the majority of Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized businesses as well as large public sector employers, who collectively provide health and wellness programs to more than 60 million people in 200 countries. For more information, visit https://www.businessgrouphealth.org/.
Job at HII
HII offers its employees a welcoming environment, competitive benefits and valuable education and training programs. Additionally, HII offers wellness programs and resources to employees and their families at no or low cost, including near-site family health centers, virtual and online wellness classes and coaching. person, personal finance training and a variety of support services. To learn more about career opportunities at HII, visit https://hii.com/careers/.
About HII
HII is a global all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to provide the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service to the nation, creating the benefit for our customers to protect world peace and freedom.
As the nation's largest military shipbuilder and with more than 135 years of experience promoting U.S. national security, HII provides critical capabilities ranging from ships to unmanned systems to cybersecurity, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce numbers 44,000. For more information visit:
|
