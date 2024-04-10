HII Recognized as a 2024 Best Employer for Excellence in Health and Wellness

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 9, 2024 HII (NYSE: HII), a global provider of engineering and defense technologies, was recognized today as one of the nation's leading companies for its exceptional commitment to improving the well- be of its employees through comprehensive and innovative benefits and initiatives. HII is among a group of 54 companies recognized by the Business Group on Health as winners of the 2024 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being Award.

According to the Business Group on Health, all 54 companies have demonstrably improved the health and well-being of their employees and their families through cutting-edge initiatives. Additionally, these companies have adopted innovative and effective approaches focused on critical workforce issues, such as mental health and health equity.

This top award for HII represents the progress we are making to offer a diverse combination of best-in-class benefits and wellness programs to our employees and their families,” said Edmond Hughes, executive vice president and chief business officer. HII human resources. . We are very proud to be recognized for the comprehensive portfolio of offerings we provide to our employees to ensure they can build careers and that they and their families can live their best lives, enjoying well- be physical, financial and emotional. We cannot succeed without them and we must continue to prioritize their safety and well-being.

The award, now in its 19th year, was announced in Tucson, Arizona, at the 2024 Business Group on Health Annual Conference. HII was one of three defense contractors on the list. The 2024 winners represented banking/financial services, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, professional services, technology and utilities, among others. A full list of winners is available here.

The successes of the 2024 honorees provide a road map for employers as they develop health and wellness strategies, said Pamela Rich, vice president of the Business Group. All winners deserve congratulations for their exemplary leadership.