NASA's new strategy envisions a sustainable future for space operations





To address a rapidly changing space operating environment and ensure its preservation for generations to come, NASA released the first part of its Integrated Space Sustainability Strategy on Tuesday, advancing the agency's role as a global leader on this crucial question. The release of this strategy marks real progress for NASA on space sustainability, said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy. Space is occupied and only becoming so. If we want to ensure that essential parts of space are preserved so that our children and grandchildren can continue to use them for the benefit of humanity, now is the time to act. NASA works to align our resources to support sustainable activity for us and for everyone. For decades, NASA has been a proactive leader in supporting responsible and sustainable space operations. Agency entities develop best practices, analysis tools and technologies widely adopted by operators around the world. The new strategy aims to integrate these efforts through a comprehensive approach that allows NASA to focus its resources on the most pressing problems. To facilitate this integration, NASA will appoint a new director of space sustainability to coordinate activities within the agency. Key aspects of our approach include providing global leadership in space sustainability, supporting equitable access to space, and ensuring NASA missions and operations enhance space sustainability. Space environments are currently experiencing the rapid emergence of commercial capabilities, many of which are championed by NASA. These capabilities include increased satellite activity in low Earth orbit and plans to use satellite constellations, autonomous spacecraft, and commercial space destinations. However, this increased activity has also generated challenges, such as a more crowded operating environment with spacecraft and increased debris. Understanding the risks and rewards associated with this growth is crucial to the sustainability of the space. Developed under the direction of an interagency advisory committee, the Space Sustainability Strategy focuses on the advances NASA can make in measuring and evaluating space sustainability in Earth orbit, identifying cost-effective ways to 'achieve sustainability goals, by encouraging the adoption of sustainable practices through technology and policy. development and increased efforts to share and receive information with the rest of the global space community. NASA's approach to space sustainability recognizes four operational domains: Earth, Earth orbit, the orbital zone near and around the Moon known as cislunar space, and deep space, including other celestial bodies. The first volume of the strategy focuses on sustainability in Earth orbit. NASA plans to produce additional volumes by focusing on other areas. Learn more about the Space Sustainability Strategy at: https://www.nasa.gov/spacesustainability -END- Amber Jacobson / Rob Margetta

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

[email protected] / [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nasa.gov/news-release/new-nasa-strategy-envisions-sustainable-future-for-space-operations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos