US Stocks Fall Following March Inflation Report





US stocks plunged on Wednesday after another higher-than-expected inflation.

All three major averages fell, with the Dow losing more than 400 points.

The chances of a rate cut in June have been reduced as the Fed appears poised to continue its fight against inflation.



U.S. stocks fell Wednesday as markets inflation report hotter than expected and the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes, leading traders to push back their expectations for a Fed rate cut this year. All three benchmarks ended the session lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding more than 400 points. Bond yields soared, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbing 18 basis points to 4.546%. Inflation rose 3.5% on an annual basis in March, slightly more than the 3.4% increase economists had expected. Core inflation, which excludes volatility in food and energy prices, rose 3.8% year-on-year, more than the expected increase of 3.7%. Inflation has been higher than expected over the past three months, undermining investor expectations for a Fed rate cut this year. Chances of a rate cut in June fell to 16%, according to the CME FedWatch tool, down from the 56% forecast Tuesday. Bank of America maintained its outlook for a rate cut in June, but said it had “low confidence” given the latest CPI data. Barclays revised its forecast to a single 25 basis point rate cut later this year, down from its initial forecast of a rate cut every two months. Goldman Sachs said it was adjusting its view to two out of three cuts as Insurance costs keep inflation high. “The Federal Reserve will have to wait even longer for evidence confirming that progress in combatting price pressures is sustainable before becoming accommodative,” Jos Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers, said in a statement. “Today's report shows that inflation progress has reversed, with goods and commodities moving from disinflationary friend to inflationary foe.” At last month's policy meeting, Fed officials still forecast three rate cuts in 2024. But newly released minutes from the Fed's March policy meeting show that central bankers remain cautious about the recent upward trend in inflation. Officials commented on “disappointing” inflation figures in recent months, adding that they “did not expect it would be appropriate” to cut rates until there was greater confidence that inflation is back on track to reach 2%, according to the minutes. “The Fed is still placing more weight on retrospective data, and this Fed, in particular, is still scarred by the 'transient' inflation fiasco,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macronomics, said in a note Wednesday. . “The risk that the Fed waits too long and acts too slowly is increasing.” Here is where the US indices stood at the 4 p.m. close on Wednesday: Here's what happened today: In commodities, bonds and cryptocurrencies: West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 1.21% to $86.26 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 1.25% to $90.54 a barrel.

Gold slipped 1.05% to $2,328.30 an ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield jumped 18 basis points to 4.546%.

Bitcoin rose 0.86% to $69,397.

