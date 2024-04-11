Is Shell trying to kill the London Stock Exchange? | Nils Prattley

LShell CEO Wael Sawan said in July told BBC about the great time he had during his visit to the New York Stock Exchange. The welcome was exemplary, he enthused, and the locals even flew the Shell flag next to theirs. They [the NYSE officials] said we continue to value a company that provides us with the energy we desperately need, he continued, adding that he would not rule out moving Shells' listing to the US stock exchange in time , an incendiary suggestion given the general angst over the state of the London market. .

Now he's doing it again. In remarks to Bloomberg published this week, he said Shell has one location, i.e. London, that appears clearly undervalued. His problem lies in the perceived undervaluation of Shells' shares compared to those of its New York-listed rivals Chevron and ExxonMobil. If the valuation gap does not close, we need to look at all options. All options, he emphasized.

For good measure, his predecessor as chief executive, Ben van Beurden, joined in the discontent: tell an FT conference this week, Shell is massively undervalued in London and larger capital reserves in the United States, higher valuations and more positive investor attitudes conspire against all European energy companies. Something will have to give, believes Van Beurden.

This is starting to feel like a campaign to create a sense of inevitability around a move to the United States. Or, if not, Shell's top operatives seem fascinated by the idea that a re-listing on the market will solve all their problems. It's their job to worry about share prices, but it's hard to overstate how damaging this is for the London Stock Exchange. The largest company in the market is openly threatening to withdraw. It's a different order of gravity to see Flutter, Ferguson and CRH flee to the United States. If Shell leaves, who will it go to next? Glencore? Even BP?

But here's a fundamental question about Sawans' thesis: Is it even correct? Does the undervaluation, in terms of earnings and cash flow multiples, exist solely because Shell is listed in London? We doubt that the story is as simple as that.

It's not as if U.S. investors are currently having difficulty purchasing Shell shares, either directly or through American depositary receipts. According to the company's figures, 45% of its institutional register is already American, compared to 29% British. Unlike Ferguson or CRH, there seems to be no difficulty getting noticed by American money. This is hardly surprising: we are talking about a 180 billion company here. It seems unlikely that the market will leave a 25% discount on the table, which seems to be Shell's current rough analysis, unless other factors come into play.

The real explanation, perhaps, is that the stock market is (unfortunately) deeply skeptical about the pace of the energy transition and the returns on capital invested in renewable energy. Thus, the most oil companies, like the two American titans, are favored over those with a secondary activity in renewable energies, like Shell, which in turn is more valued than those with a slightly greener tint, like BP. This price signal is terrifying from a climate perspective, but the fact is that a simple relisting of Shells shares would not change its asset mix.

Perhaps Sawan would like to further water down Shell's emissions reduction targets and thinks it would be easier to do so from the US. But if that is the case, he should say so openly. There is a strong smell here that what Shell and Sawan really don't like are the climate policies of European governments. This is a separate argument to the questionable assertion that the same incomes are valued very differently in different markets.

The London Stock Exchange receives a lot of criticism, including from this column, for its apparent lack of concern about departures and the lack of new arrivals. But on this occasion, we can feel a certain sympathy. Shell, probably the most liquid, most studied and widely held stock in town, seems to have dwelled on the theme of undervaluation without showing that location is the problem in its case. As the LSE, you would be furious. The shells will drop, maybe we will, maybe we won't speak, which is seriously damaging.