Business
Is Shell trying to kill the London Stock Exchange? | Nils Prattley
LShell CEO Wael Sawan said in July told BBC about the great time he had during his visit to the New York Stock Exchange. The welcome was exemplary, he enthused, and the locals even flew the Shell flag next to theirs. They [the NYSE officials] said we continue to value a company that provides us with the energy we desperately need, he continued, adding that he would not rule out moving Shells' listing to the US stock exchange in time , an incendiary suggestion given the general angst over the state of the London market. .
Now he's doing it again. In remarks to Bloomberg published this week, he said Shell has one location, i.e. London, that appears clearly undervalued. His problem lies in the perceived undervaluation of Shells' shares compared to those of its New York-listed rivals Chevron and ExxonMobil. If the valuation gap does not close, we need to look at all options. All options, he emphasized.
For good measure, his predecessor as chief executive, Ben van Beurden, joined in the discontent: tell an FT conference this week, Shell is massively undervalued in London and larger capital reserves in the United States, higher valuations and more positive investor attitudes conspire against all European energy companies. Something will have to give, believes Van Beurden.
This is starting to feel like a campaign to create a sense of inevitability around a move to the United States. Or, if not, Shell's top operatives seem fascinated by the idea that a re-listing on the market will solve all their problems. It's their job to worry about share prices, but it's hard to overstate how damaging this is for the London Stock Exchange. The largest company in the market is openly threatening to withdraw. It's a different order of gravity to see Flutter, Ferguson and CRH flee to the United States. If Shell leaves, who will it go to next? Glencore? Even BP?
But here's a fundamental question about Sawans' thesis: Is it even correct? Does the undervaluation, in terms of earnings and cash flow multiples, exist solely because Shell is listed in London? We doubt that the story is as simple as that.
It's not as if U.S. investors are currently having difficulty purchasing Shell shares, either directly or through American depositary receipts. According to the company's figures, 45% of its institutional register is already American, compared to 29% British. Unlike Ferguson or CRH, there seems to be no difficulty getting noticed by American money. This is hardly surprising: we are talking about a 180 billion company here. It seems unlikely that the market will leave a 25% discount on the table, which seems to be Shell's current rough analysis, unless other factors come into play.
The real explanation, perhaps, is that the stock market is (unfortunately) deeply skeptical about the pace of the energy transition and the returns on capital invested in renewable energy. Thus, the most oil companies, like the two American titans, are favored over those with a secondary activity in renewable energies, like Shell, which in turn is more valued than those with a slightly greener tint, like BP. This price signal is terrifying from a climate perspective, but the fact is that a simple relisting of Shells shares would not change its asset mix.
Perhaps Sawan would like to further water down Shell's emissions reduction targets and thinks it would be easier to do so from the US. But if that is the case, he should say so openly. There is a strong smell here that what Shell and Sawan really don't like are the climate policies of European governments. This is a separate argument to the questionable assertion that the same incomes are valued very differently in different markets.
The London Stock Exchange receives a lot of criticism, including from this column, for its apparent lack of concern about departures and the lack of new arrivals. But on this occasion, we can feel a certain sympathy. Shell, probably the most liquid, most studied and widely held stock in town, seems to have dwelled on the theme of undervaluation without showing that location is the problem in its case. As the LSE, you would be furious. The shells will drop, maybe we will, maybe we won't speak, which is seriously damaging.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/nils-pratley-on-finance/2024/apr/11/is-shell-trying-to-kill-the-london-stock-market
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is Shell trying to kill the London Stock Exchange? | Nils Prattley
- We play our way The New England Cricket Test Kit – Castore
- Save up to 50% on men's sneakers from ALDO, Lacoste and more
- Actor Tom Hiddleston receives “Virtuoso Award” from Miami Film Festival and Variety – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
- PM Modi to hold roadshow in Mangaluru on April 14
- A Türkiye of choice for Erdogan
- There was no special treatment, the minister walked to President Jokowi's open day
- Pakistani Indian Bollywood Costumes at Rs 2000 | Long Original Pakistani Kurta in Mumbai
- Baseball Wins in Kalamazoo, Evens Season Series
- Lauren Snchez dons a racy corset dress with Jeff Bezos at the White House state dinner
- BTI Consulting Names Sheppard Mullin a Leader in BTI Client Service A-Team 2024 Report
- Researchers develop new drug that can prevent lung damage caused by influenza