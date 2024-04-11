Stock Market Heading Toward 'Dead' Zone With Dot-Com Losses: The Market Vet

The stock market could see a decade of near-zero returns, a leading fund manager has warned.

Indeed, inflation and interest rates could remain stubbornly high.

Stocks could see short-term losses comparable to those during the collapse of Internet companies and the crash of 2008, he said.

Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download the app







Investors cheering the stock market rally this year should prepare for the good times to end, and the S&P 500 may see dismal returns for the next 10-15 years.

It depends Bill Smeada top money manager who remains one of Wall Street's biggest bears even in the face of the market's 8% rise in 2024. Indeed, stocks appear to be in the midst of a speculative bubble, a he warned previously, and this could prepare investors for a “dead ball” era of performance, said the founder of Smead Capital Management in a recent note to clients.

This “dead ball” period will last at least for the next decade, Smead said, and it won't end until all the enthusiasm for the market's most expensive stocks has dissipated. The process could lead to losses comparable to those of the dot-com bubble and the Great Financial Crisis, he said, when stocks suffered double-digit declines.

“It will be more like the bear market of 2000 to 2003, or more like the bear market of 2007 to 2009,” Smead said in an interview with Business Insider. “We will likely have two real bear markets over a 10-year period that will basically wipe out any money gains in the S&P 500. You won't want to buy the S&P 500 until it becomes some sort of swear word . word.”

Smead thinks the losses could be fueled by stubbornly high inflation. The consumer price index has been higher than expected over the past three months, with prices accelerating 3.8% year over year in March, according to the latest CPI report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday.

This makes the economic landscape look precariously similar to that of the 1970s, Smead said, just before inflation has gotten out of control and led stocks to struggle.

Stubborn inflation increases the risk that the Fed will keep interest rates high for longer, and some experts, like the head of JPMorgan, Jamie Dimonhave warned that interest rates could end up rising as much as 8%.

“It just stinks of inflation,” Smead said of the economy. “We are entering an inflationary era, and this is going to cause a complete change in what we like to call the zeitgeist of investing. The stock market itself cannot do well when this zeitgeist changes, because all the money is in [there]”.

Investors have been keen to put their money into AI stocks and large-cap names like those in the Magnificent Seven, but Smead has repeatedly warned to stay away from overvalued areas of the market. He previously predicted that the value of the most expensive stocks could fall by as much as 70%.

“No one ever talks about the massive percentage of growth stocks that are euphorically priced, underperforming, and getting slaughtered,” he said in a note last week.

This is not to say that there won't be an opportunity to make money, even during a period of market stagnation. Smead's firm remains bullish on “disadvantaged” investments that typically benefit from inflation, such as oil and gas, real estate and gold.

“Back in the dead ball days, we were really finding places to get hits and score runs,” he said, noting those areas' outperformance during the '70s. situation.”

Other bearish Wall Street forecasters also warned of an imminent correction for stocks, as valuations reach dizzying heights. Still, the consensus on Wall Street is mostly optimistic, with nearly half of investors saying they are optimistic about stocks over the next six months, according to the report. The latest investor sentiment survey from AAII.