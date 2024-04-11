Connect with us

Public Holiday: NSE and BSE to remain closed for trading tomorrow due to Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024

 


Stock markets of BSE and NSE will be closed for trading on Thursday due to Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). Additionally, India's largest agricultural commodities exchange NCDEX will also remain closed tomorrow. Meanwhile, MCX will be closed for the first session from 9am to 5pm but will resume trading after 5pm.

Additionally, stock markets will also remain closed on April 17 on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Except for Ramzan Id and Ram Navami, markets will remain closed on Maharashtra Day (May 1), Bakri Id (June 17), Muharram (July 17), Independence Day (August 15), Mahatma Gandhi's birthday (October 2) and Diwali. (November 1), Gurunanak Jayanti (November 15) and Christmas (December 25).

Any changes to the above holidays by the stock exchanges will be communicated through a separate circular issued in advance.

Stock market today

The Indian stock market benchmark, the Sensex, reached a historic milestone by surpassing the 75,000 mark for the first time, while the Nifty 50 also ended the day at a new closing record.

The Sensex began trading with a gain of 270 points, opening at 74,953.96, surpassing its previous close of 74,683.70. It surged around 421 points to hit an intraday high of 75,105.14. Ultimately, the index ended the session at 75,038.15, up 354 points or 0.47 percent.

Similarly, the Nifty 50 started the day with a rise of 78 points, starting at 22,720.25, unlike its previous close of 22,642.75. It hit a new all-time high of 22,775.70 during the trading period, gaining 133 points. The index ended the day at 22,753.80, reflecting a rise of 111 points or 0.49 percent.

Today, Nifty closed on a green note up 0.49% at 22,753, while Sensex closed at 75,038 up 0.47%. Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank were the sectors that outperformed today up 1.80% and 1.53% respectively. Investors took a cautious approach ahead of the release of US CPI inflation data, which could influence future Fed rate cuts,” said Vaibhav Vidwani, research analyst at BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD.

More less

Published: April 10, 2024, 04:44 PM IST

