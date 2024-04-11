Connect with us

Stock market today: Stocks fall after sharp rise in inflation

A high inflation reading in the form of Wednesday's consumer price index caused stocks to sag and bond yields to rise again.

Markets moved mostly sideways in early April as market participants recalibrated their bets on when the Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates. Although the central bank remains committed to three cuts in 2024, persistent inflation, a robust labor market and strong economic growth have pushed back expectations for when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the body Fed rate-setting platform, will begin to ease rates.