Stock market today: Stocks fall after sharp rise in inflation

A high inflation reading in the form of Wednesday's consumer price index caused stocks to sag and bond yields to rise again.

Markets moved mostly sideways in early April as market participants recalibrated their bets on when the Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates. Although the central bank remains committed to three cuts in 2024, persistent inflation, a robust labor market and strong economic growth have pushed back expectations for when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the body Fed rate-setting platform, will begin to ease rates.

As a result, Wednesday's release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) had a considerable impact on market thinking. Experts say a data-dependent Federal Reserve will likely push back the timing of its first interest rate cut after the CPI revealed that inflation accelerated sharply last month. Some experts say three cuts are not on the cards for 2024.

Headline inflation increased by 0.4% in March, Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday, beating economists' forecasts of a 0.3% increase. On an annual basis, headline inflation increased by 3.5%. That's up from 3.2% a month ago and above estimates of a 3.1% figure.

The basic CPI, which excludes volatile foods and energy costs and is considered a better indicator of future prices, rose 0.4% month over month – just as it did the previous two months. Economists had expected underlying prices to rise by just 0.3%. On an annual basis, the core CPI increased by 3.8%, the same as the previous month, compared to an expected increase of 3.7%.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) are looking for lasting evidence that inflation has fallen to 2% before deciding to cut interest rates from their record highs level for 23 years. The latest CPI report likely changes its calculation, meaning it could be a while before we get monetary easing at the next Fed meeting. Some expert comments on the CPI report say three rate cuts in 2024 are now out of the question.

“Today's inflation numbers likely close the door on a June rate cut, but the Fed is still very motivated to start the tapering cycle this year,” says Lauren Goodwin, chief economist and strategist. markets at Life Investments in New York .

As of April 10, futures traders assigned a 15% chance of a quarter-point decline in June, up from 56% a day ago, according to the CME Group. FedWatch tool .

At Monday's close, the blue chips Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.1% at 38,460, while the benchmark index S&P500 was down 1% at 5,160. The tech heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8% to 16,170.

Earnings season is underway

While this week earnings schedule is relatively light, Friday's results from several major banks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citi Group (This Wells Fargo (WFC), mark the start of the first quarter reporting season.

As for JPM, a Buy-rated consensus Dow Jones Stock analysts on average expect the monetary central bank to report earnings of $3.88 per share (-5.4% year-on-year) on revenue of $38.8 billion (-1 .4% over one year).

“U.S. global banks will likely see a sequential improvement in March results compared to December, but year-over-year comparisons will likely be flat to lower,” says Kenneth Leon, an analyst at CFRA Research.

Leon believes higher interest rates will increase net interest income – a key measure of bank profitability that shows the difference between income generated by loans and costs paid for deposits – while an economy Healthy growth bodes well for growth in loan volume, credit card transactions and commercial services.

JPM has one of the best chances among big banks to deliver better-than-expected first-quarter results, Leon said, adding that Dow Jones stock “has performed well and we think there's more room to be maneuver with a healthy American economy and consumer. , a low unemployment rate and stable credit.

Nvidia weathers a down day

In single headline news, Nvidia (NVDA) rose 2% in a bear market, but that may be more due to technical reasons rather than fundamental ones.

The leading maker of chips for generative AI data centers has been one of the most important members of the Magnificent 7 stocks that have driven much of the recent bull run. However, on Tuesday, NVDA stock briefly entered correction territory – or a 10% pullback from its most recent high – after Intel (INTC) unveiled a competing product, an AI chip called Gaudi 3.

Wednesday's rebound, likely led by techs and bargain hunters, helped NVDA end the session in the green, but shares have been under pressure in recent weeks. Nevertheless, Nvidia remains one of the best actions of all time . Anyone who put $1,000 in Nvidia stock 20 years ago would be very happy to have them back today.