Asian stocks mixed, factoring in good US inflation data

BANGKOK (AP) Asian stocks were mixed Thursday after U.S. stocks fell on concerns over what appeared to be a market incident. battle to bring down inflation can be a troubling trend.

Dow closes 400 points lower on surprising inflation data

Oil prices rose slightly and US futures remained stable.

South Korean stocks were little changed after the ruling conservative party suffered a decline. a crushing defeat during parliamentary elections. The Kospi edged up less than 0.1% to 2,708.15.

The results were a considerable political blow for President Yoon Suk Yeol, and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and all of Yoon's top presidential advisers, except those in charge of security matters, tendered their resignations on Thursday .

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.4% to 39,432.61 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.6% to 17,037.80.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.4% to 3,038.68 and the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% to 7,816.00.

Bangkok's SET lost 0.5% and Taiwan's Taiex lost 0.3%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to 5,160.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% to 38,461.51 and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8% to 16,170.36.

Treasury yields jumped as bond prices fell, increasing pressure on the stock market, after a report showed inflation was higher last month than economists expected. It's the third consecutive report suggesting that progress in reducing high inflation may be stalling.

For shoppers, this is painful because of the possibility of even higher prices in store. For Wall Street, this raises fears that the Federal Reserve will show restraint. lower interest rates that traders want and bet on.

The Fed is awaiting additional evidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward its 2% target. After an encouraging cooling last year, there are now fears that inflation will remain stuck after January, FEBRUARY and the March inflation reports were all hotter than expected, along with the inflation data. economy in general.

Prices of everything from bonds to gold fell immediately after the morning inflation data was released.

The yield on 10-year Treasury bills jumped to 4.54% from 4.36% Tuesday evening and returned to its November level. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with expectations about Fed action, climbed further from 4.74% to 4.97%.

Traders sharply reduced their bets that the Fed could begin cutting rates in June. At the beginning of the yearthey predicted six or more reductions through 2024.

High interest rates have the effect of dampening inflation by slowing the economy and hurting investment prices. The fear is that rates that are too high for too long could cause a recession.

Wall Street's biggest losers Wednesday were real estate investment trusts, utility companies and other stocks that tend to be hit hardest by high interest rates.

Real estate stocks in the S&P 500 fell 4.1%, by far the biggest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the index. That included a 6.1% drop for office landlord Boston Properties and a 5.3% fall for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Higher interest rates could cripple the real estate industry by making mortgages more expensive. Homebuilder DR Horton fell 6.4%, Lennar fell 5.8% and PulteGroup fell 5.2%.

Major U.S. companies are lining up to report their profits made in the first three months of the year, and Delta Air Lines helped kick off the reporting season by delivering better-than-expected results.

The airline said it was seeing high demand for flights around the world, and she expects this strength to continue until spring. But it also stopped short of raising its profit forecast for the full year. Its stock climbed up to 4% in the morning before falling back to a loss of 2.3%.

In other trading Thursday morning, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 10 cents to $86.31 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 12 cents to $90.60 a barrel.

The US dollar fell to 152.92 Japanese yen from 152.34 yen. It hit a 34-year high above 153 yen on Wednesday. The yen has weakened on expectations that the gap between interest rates in Japan, which are near zero, and those in the United States will remain wide for the foreseeable future.

The euro rose from $1.0746 to $1.0747.

___

AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.