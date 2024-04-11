Public Holiday: Are BSE and NSE closed today due to Eid-Ul-Fitr?





Stock market holiday: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on April 11 for Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). Trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, currency derivatives, as well as the interest rate derivatives segment will also remain closed for the day. Public holiday: A bird flies over a screen displaying Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters) Stock market party: what about the commodity derivatives segment The commodity derivatives segment will remain closed during the morning session (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) while the evening session will remain open from 5 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! Stock Market Festival: When will trading on the BSE and NSE resume? Trading on the NSE and BSE will resume on April 12. What are the other stock market holidays in 2024? Markets will remain closed on Maharashtra Day (May 1), Bakri Id (June 17), Muharram (July 17), Independence Day (August 15), Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday (October 2), Diwali ( November 1), Gurunanak Jayanti (November 15) and Christmas (December 25). Stock market on April 10 On April 10, benchmark indices ended higher with the Nifty hitting a new record high. Sensex moved closer to its all-time high and was up 354.45 points or 0.47 percent at 75,038.15 at the closing bell while Nifty was up 111.00 points or 0.49 percent at 22,753.80. The top gainers on Nifty were Coal India, BPCL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and Hindalco Industries, while the top losers were Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life, Divis Labs and SBI Life Insurance. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose 0.5 percent each.

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose 0.5 percent each.

