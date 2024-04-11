Dollar stores are closing across the United States. They did this to themselves



new York

CNN

—



Times are tough for two major U.S. dollar store chains. In the past month, Family Dollar announced the closure of nearly 1,000 stores and 99 Cents Only announced its closure.

Both companies said inflation and shoplifting contributed to their problems. Although inflation has put pressure on the company's low-income customer base and shoplifting has cut into its profits, these factors alone cannot explain their difficulties.

Years of strategic mistakes and underinvestment have plagued Family Dollar and 99 Cents Only, according to retail analysts. Both brands were purchased by other companies and experienced decline under their new owners.

Family Dollar has about 8,000 stores, mostly in cities, and the chain has been struggling since Dollar Tree I bought it in 2015 for 8.5 billion dollars. Dollar Tree believed that acquiring Family Dollar would help it compete with larger rivals. But he misjudged the deal.

Since the botched acquisition, Family Dollar has caused nothing but trouble for Dollar Tree, Neil Saunders, chief executive of GlobalData, said in a recent note to clients. Basically, nearly a decade later, Dollar Tree is still sorting through the mess it inherited and hasn't managed to fully turn itself around.

99 Cents Only, a West Coast and Texas chain, also suffered from missteps, including stores that were too big and inefficient to manage.

They never had the right business model. They'll never succeed, said David DArezzo, a former top executive at Dollar General and other retailers.

Here's a look at what's wrong with both channels.

Family Dollar will close 600 locations this year and 370 stores over the next few years as store leases expire. Those locations aren't profitable for the company, Dollar Tree CEO Rick Dreiling said on a call with analysts last month.

Family Dollar is a victim of the macroeconomic environment, he said.

But Family Dollars' woes date back more than a decade. Messy stores, high prices and overexpansion have plagued the company, analysts say.

It's no secret that Family Dollar challenges go back much further, said Kelly Bania, a retail analyst at BMO Capital Markets. They have massively underinvested in the store base over the last ten or twenty years.

In 2014, activist investors, including Carl Icahn and Nelson Peltz, pushed Family Dollar to sell itself. A year later, Dollar Tree bought the company.

At the time, Dollar Tree was smaller than Family Dollar. Although Dollar Tree and Family Dollar share similar names, they have different strategies.

Dollar Tree is primarily located in the suburbs and caters to middle-income shoppers with party favors and trinkets. It acquired Family Dollar, which sells more staple foods and household essentials to expand to low-income customers in urban and rural areas.

The merged company hoped that by joining forces it could grow its customer base, reduce costs and fend off larger retailers like Dollar General, which is primarily located in rural areas.

But analysts say the fit between the two different chains was a poor fit and Dollar Tree struggled to manage the larger Family Dollar store base.

When Dollar Tree bought Family Dollar, they didn't really know what they were doing, DArezzo said. They didn't know how to run Family Dollar.

Family Dollar stores were in worse shape than Dollar Tree management expected, and early strategies to improve sales, such as selling beer, failed.

Many Family Dollar stores were located too close together and also cannibalized their own sales, DArezzo said.

Family Dollars' sales are struggling, hurt by unkempt stores, poor product selection and disgruntled workers, according to the Wall Street Journal. reported in 2018. Family Dollar needs more work than the company initially thought.

A year later, an activist investor pushed for the sale of the underperforming Family Dollar, and Family Dollar announced it would close 390 stores.

Even though Family Dollar has renovated thousands of stores in recent years, many stores are still poorly maintained, analysts say. Family Dollar was fined a record $41.6 million this year by the Justice Department for violating product safety standards after selling items stored in a rat-infested West Memphis warehouse filled of live, dead and decomposing rodents.

Executives at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, however, say Family Dollar can still succeed.

The retail chain has a new CEO and management team, and it has lowered prices to attract more customers, adding more private labels and investing in the supply chain.

While we are in the early stages of our transformation journey under the leadership of our new management team, we are proud of the progress we have made so far and anticipate a long runway of growth for our business, said a company spokesperson.

A well-run and well-located Family Dollar store is a powerful retail force, CEO Dreiling said.

99 Cents Only said it filed for bankruptcy because recent years have presented significant and lasting challenges in retail, including the impact of the pandemic, inflation and increased shoplifting.

But the challenges of 99 Cents Only go back further. The retail chain has not been profitable since 2015.

The company has more than 370 stores in California, Nevada, Arizona and Texas, including 265 in California. It was taken private in 2011 in a $1.6 billion leveraged buyout, and the company took on even more debt in the following years to stay afloat.

At the time of the transaction, 99 Cents Only had the second highest profit margin and the most sales per square foot among its rivals, Bloomberg. reported.

But 99 Cents Only quickly fell behind schedule. The company introduced a strategy to raise shelf height, known as Go Taller, but this led to an increase in spoiled food and broken products as goods fell to the floor, according to Bloomberg.

The company has struggled to keep pace with larger competitors such as Walmart, Costco and Dollar General, and has lost money every year starting in 2016. The increasingly competitive landscape of the grocery industry Discount retail continued to take its toll, 99 Cents Only said in its bankruptcy. deposit this week.

As competition grew, 99 Cents Only's high debt level prevented it from investing to improve its stores, supply chain or digital strategy.

99 Cents Only was disadvantaged by limited financial flexibility and an inability to devote more resources to new store growth, the company said in its filing.

99 Cents Only also suffered from the size of its stores, which were expensive to operate, and its focus on low-margin groceries.

The company's stores average about 20,000 square feet, more than double the size of a typical dollar store chain.

It was like trying to run a McDonald's five times its size, DArezzo said. They were doomed.