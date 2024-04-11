Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
THE S&P500 climbed higher on Thursday, managing to allay concerns about lingering inflation.
The broader market index rose 0.6%. THE Nasdaq Composite added 1.3%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly increased by 18 points, or less than 0.1%.
Tech stocks propelled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite into positive territory midday Thursday as investors bought into the decline from earlier in the week. Nvidia jumped more than 3% on Thursday. Some other members of the “Magnificent Seven”, including Amazon And Alphabetadvanced 1.7%. Broadcom And Super microcomputer gained around 4%.
S&P 500 Thursday
The Dow and S&P 500 are on track to end the week down 1.1% and 0.3%, respectively. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 0.6% for the week.
The producer price index for March came in below estimates, providing some relief after Wednesday's selloff due to a faster-than-expected rise in prices for consumer goods and services. Wholesale prices rose 0.2% in March, while economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected growth of 0.3%. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.2%, in line with forecasts. However, on an annual basis, wholesale prices jumped 2.1%, their highest level since April 2023.
“The inflation data is noisy and the market is reflecting that reality. There are clear signs of disinflation in many places, but the last mile of fighting inflation will be the hardest,” said Jamie Cox , managing partner at Harris. Financial Group, referring to the Federal Reserve's ultimate goal of achieving 2% inflation.
Meanwhile, New York Fed President John Williams said at an event Thursday that there is no need to change policy in the short term.
This follows Wednesday's release of a higher-than-expected consumer price index for March, which triggered a sell-off in the market. Minutes from last month's Fed meeting also showed that some officials remain concerned about the path of inflation toward the central bank's 2% target. Treasury yields jumped on the news. They rose again on Thursday, with the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds remaining above 4.5%.
“The market's perception of inflation has changed. We are seeing more and more confirmation that inflation is not so easy to control,” said Melissa Brown, managing director of applied research at SimCorp.
The first stages of the results season continue on Thursday, with CarMax down more than 11% after being disappointing both in terms of turnover and results. The unofficial start of the period begins with big bank results from JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup on Friday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/10/stock-market-today-live-updates.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
